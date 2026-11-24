A new report by the Seattle-based nonprofit Toxic-Free Future claims that nearly half of the nation's leading retailers have fallen back in their efforts to remove toxic chemicals from their products and packaging.

According to the nonprofit's Retailer Report Card , more than half of the companies they tracked have backslid significantly from gains made in reducing chemicals and plastics in the goods they sell. The findings include giants such as Amazon and Apple.

Toxic-Free Future said the report card is a comprehensive evaluation of retailers’ safer chemicals policies. It also examines and ranks the companies’ corporate commitments to address hazardous chemicals and plastics, transparency about product ingredients, efforts to ban toxic chemicals linked to cancer and other chronic diseases, and use of safer solutions.

“Only 44% of the retailers reported progress reducing or eliminating toxic chemicals or plastics,” said Cheri Peele, the report's co-author. Peele directs government and market policy for the nonprofit watchdog. When the last report card was released in 2024, Peele said 68% of the companies surveyed said they had made progress reducing chemicals and plastics.

Peele said the largest declines in their scorecard were charted by Walmart and Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon. Each dropped 20% or more compared to their scores in 2024.

A statement from Whole Foods said the lower scores are based on incomplete information. Whole Foods said the retailer had missed a requested deadline to share data and had asked Toxic Free Future to provide an update.

The report card gave 12 companies a failing grade, including the grocery chains Albertsons and Trader Joe’s, the paint company Sherwin Williams, and the fast-food chains Chipotle and McDonald’s.

Some retailers showed gains in reducing toxic chemicals, Peele said. That includes Apple, which is substituting aluminum for plastics in some products. She said Apple also continued work to eliminate toxic flame retardants and other chemicals from its manufacturing.

“We still see some retailers that are really showing that progress can be made,” Peele said. “They’re actually pushing the boundaries of what you can do to get safer chemicals in the products they sell.”

Of the 50 retailers evaluated, Dollar Tree was recognized as the most improved retailer, increasing its score by 16 percentage points since 2024, according to the report.

Retailers in the cosmetics industry also made gains, Peele said. Ulta and Sephora were cited for their efforts with a collaborative hazard-assessment program meant to identify and remove toxic chemicals from their make up items.