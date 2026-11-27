This feature comes from KNKX's show Tree of Jazz, taking you through the eras, from the roots to the new budding leaves, with a weekly deep dive into iconic artists, albums, and instruments.

Jazz is culturally intertwined with the struggles of the Black American community. Facing racism and prejudice, many jazz musicians of color used their music and careers as a place to express protest, pain, and generosity.

So, as the season of giving kicks off this year, let’s look at three inspiring figures in jazz who embodied the spirit of giving.

Louis Armstrong

Louis Armstrong is one of jazz’s great innovators and commercial successes. Armstrong worked tirelessly to break through in the white entertainment industry, and when he did, he gave back directly to his community in practical and impactful ways.

Armstrong took care of aspiring musicians and those left behind. Ebony Magazine reported in 1964 that Armstrong sent trumpets back to the juvenile home in New Orleans where he learned to play trumpet. He also took care of a musician friend’s widow with regular, and years-long financial support.

The biography, Satchmo: the Genius of Louis Armstrong, said Armstrong was known to carry two rolls of bills with him: one for his daily expenses and one to give away to friends, family, and strangers. He gave without question or judgement. His manager Joe Glaser said he’d give away hundreds of dollars a week with “no strings attached.”

In 1931, Armstrong performed at the Royal Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland at the height of The Depression. Armstrong was struck by the poverty the city's Black residents faced during the cold winter. So, Armstrong purchased a large delivery of coal , the primary fuel for furnaces at the time, and gave out hundreds of bags to residents.

Mary Lou Williams

Williams was pivotal across multiple generations of jazz, from swing to bebop and much of what came next. She was a matriarch and colleague to those credited with developing bebop: Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk and Charlie Parker.

Williams often went underpaid, uncredited and under-appreciated for her artistry. Despite that, she continued giving when she had the funds — and when she didn’t.

“As strongly as her devotion to music was, I think her devotion to humanitarian work was just as strong,” Gillespie said in an interview that appeared in the biography Music for the Soul by Deanna Witkowksi.

Williams stepped away from performing, in part to care for her community. Exasperated by the plague of narcotics in the jazz community, she founded the Bel Canto Foundation to help musicians in recovery. She opened a thrift store to support her foundation, often selling her own belongings to support the cause.

Pannonica de Koenigswarter

While the next figure doesn’t carry the same name recognition as Williams or Armstrong, Baroness Pannonica de Koenigswarter was an interesting benefactor to jazz and many of its significant musicians.

The ultra-rich heiress became wholly enthralled with jazz, and particularly Thelonious Monk. When she heard “‘Round Midnight” for the first time, she moved to New York and got involved with the jazz scene.

The Baroness: The Search for Nica, the Rebellious Rothschild recounts the generosity of Nica, as she was called. She consistently gave musicians rides in what became known as the “Bebop Bentley,” bought groceries for struggling players and made her apartment a frequent after-hours spot. When a musician friend died, she paid for the funeral. She even claimed some illicit drugs were hers to help save Monk from losing his cabaret card, an essential license for performing music.

Likely the result of the musicians’ gratitude to all that she gave, there are a good handful of jazz pieces written for or named after the Baroness, including songs by Monk, Gigi Gryce and Horace Silver.

Louis Armstrong, Mary Lou Williams, and Pannonica de Koenigswarter are by no means the only generous people in jazz. Giving is really a cornerstone of life and making music in community. The generous acts of these jazz figures, material and otherwise, are notable because they helped shape jazz as we know it.