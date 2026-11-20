With his project Blue Earth Sound, Chicago multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer James Weir creates a unique fusion of ambient jazz, cinematic soul, futuristic electronica and — surprisingly — new wave pop.

Blue Earth Sound's new album Everything to Remember, out Nov. 20, is the group’s second full album of late-night melancholy moods. It draws on influences as diverse as Curtis Mayfield and The Smiths.

Weir named this project after Blue Earth County, Minnesota, where he has roots. He formed the band in 2024 after playing with post-punk and synthesizer-driven bands. The songs on Everything to Remember are tightly-composed, like pop tunes.

The record features moments of improvisation from trumpeter Will Miller of Resavoir and Eamonn Prizy on saxophone and flute. Guitarist Michael Wells, bassist Martin Diaz and drummer Patch Romanowski round out Blue Earth Sound with additional percussion and strings, but it's Weir who drives the group, creating a compelling atmosphere with his compositions.

Dean Bengsten / Pavement Public Relations Everything to Remember is the second full album from Blue Earth Sound.

The album’s opening song “Feeling Tonight” could be the theme for heading out on the town. Like a lost melody from the Superfly soundtrack, horns punch over a woozy disco rhythm that opens up with a beautiful trumpet solo from Miller.

Meanwhile, “Limiter” layers a soulful, repeating sax line over pulsing piano and a mid-tempo pop rhythm. Prizy breaks free of the riff for a passionate solo before the song breaks down to just piano and drums, slowly building back to the chorus.

“Johnny’s Tears” follows a dramatic introduction with a lovely flute and piano duet before it jumps into a melancholy pop melody that could have been written by the song’s inspiration, guitarist Johnny Marr of The Smiths.

The more than two minute interlude of “Heavy Mild” is a modern deep groove that pulls from the polished soul of the 1970s via classic hip-hop samples. It's punctuated with concise sax and trumpet solos.

Taken together, Blue Earth Sound's Everything to Remember brings together a rare blend of nostalgic sounds that fits seamlessly with the music of today.