Edmonds, Washington-based musician Jamie Maschler is all about accordion, and it’s been that way since she was 4 years old.

Originally from Colorado, the accomplished accordion player moved to Seattle in 2008 to attend Cornish College of the Arts and study with Jovino Santos Neto . Today, she’s an established face in the Pacific Northwest music scene.

Along with teaching through her company Emerald City Accordions and, until recently, doing marketing work for Petosa Accordions , Maschler performs frequently around the Pacific Northwest. Her main work is with the Brazilian group, Foleada, as well as in Creosote, a duo with her husband, Brazilian-American accordionist Gabe Hall-Rodrigues.

In September, Creosote released their second album, Lua de Bebê, which means “baby moon” in Portuguese. The project — recorded while the couple was away on a trip to Brazil and right before the birth of their first child — features original compositions blending an array of Brazilian musical styles.

Maschler spoke with KNKX about the accordion salesman that launched her career, the many types of Brazilian accordion music, and the process of making Lua de Bebê while travelling throughout Brazil.

Answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

What made you realize the accordion was your instrument, something you wanted to pursue?

I was 4 and a door-to-door accordion salesman knocked on my door, and it was my favorite color. It was like this beautiful kids accordion that was royal blue, and I loved that color. He's like, "Do you want to play it?” And I'm like, "Yeah, absolutely.” I don't necessarily remember this story, but my mom was like, "You know, you looked up and you told me, 'Mom, can I always play accordion?’

Did you have any role models on accordion early on, other than this salesman, who was sort of a role model in a way. Were there any other players that you really felt drawn to?

Yeah, my teachers were really great. Kim and Dan Christian. They came from different backgrounds. Kim was all classical technique and then Dan, her husband, was more of an arranger and jazz player.

There are accordion conventions in cities all over the world, and in Dallas, Texas, there's one that I used to go to a lot called the National Accordion Association. They put together a big conference, and I remember I saw Frank Marocco, who was one of the greatest accordion players that has ever existed.

So, why did you decide to learn jazz and Brazilian accordion?

I was in the last accordion program in the United States at the time at University of Denver. It was like a music performance program with a focus on accordion. I was learning classical music. That was a lot of my upbringing, I would do competitions and learn Tchaikovsky arrangements for accordion. Then, I remember I got asked to improvise on this guy's recital, and after that happened, I was like, “Oh my god, I'm hooked. I have to do more of that. How do I do more of that?”

I had a friend who was a dancer who went to Cornish College of the Arts, and he had called me, and he was at a concert of Jovino Santos Neto’s. He was playing accordion, and my friend was like, "I'm thinking of you, listen.” I was like, “That sounds really cool.” Then I saw Cornish had a rolling application and I got some scholarships. Everything pointed in this general direction, and so I packed all my stuff up, moved out to Seattle, and started studying with Jovino.

There are various styles within Brazilian music. Which ones are you most comfortable in?

The accordion is very prominent and prevalent in the northeastern part of Brazil, in their folk and roots music. So, this type of northeastern music; the top of the umbrella is forró, and then there's different rhythmic genres underneath that umbrella. One of those being baião. There’s another one that's like forró, which is like a backbeat sort of rhythm, and then there's a xote. That’s like a reggae sort of situation.

So, forró is a style, and you've got different types of rhythms under that style?

Yeah, rhythms under the style, like different dances and dance moves, too.

Do you play all of these styles currently?

I play with a group called Foleada, and we play these styles of music, and we host the dance. You know, forró is said to have come from the word forrobodó, which is like “the party.”

We throw a forró party every third Tuesday of every month at the Sea Monster Lounge in Wallingford, and we've been doing that for three years now. I played the show nine months pregnant.

How was it playing the accordion while you were pregnant?

I had to adjust my straps. They were all the way out to like their last possible attachment, and then I had to sit just because it would put too much pressure on my stomach.

[My daughter] would kick a lot. The first time I actually felt her kick was when my husband Gabe Hall-Rodrigues and I went on a babymoon. We recorded an album with our project Creosote in Brazil, and we did like a whole tour.

Tell me more about that tour and Creosote’s new album.

We do a lot of different types of music and original stuff that we write. So, we did a tour all over Brazil. And you know, I'm six months pregnant at the time. It felt really cool to bring her with me to all of these places.

We went to Rio, and then we went to Porto Alegre, which is in the south. They have this type of music down there called chamamé, this really rootsy music. We didn't necessarily play that. We flirted around with a song and brought in a guy who played this regional drum called a bombo legüero, so we recorded that down there. Then we went to Recife, and we recorded with a big band and played original music. The first time I felt our daughter Cecilia kick was in the studio in Recife. That really brought the whole trip together.

Your daughter is earth-side now. Does she have a little accordion yet?

She sure does. She has lots of toy accordions and she has a real one from Petosa Accordions and she really likes it. She carries it around the house.

Other than the Creosote and Foleada, are you active in any other groups?

I play for a tango dance called Tango Happy Hour [at Harissa Mediterranean Cuisine in Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood.] It happens on Tuesdays. And then I'll play some solo stuff. I just did this at the Sea Wolf Bakery in Fremont.

What sort of audiences do you see at your shows around the Pacific Northwest?

Our shows bring in Brazilians, but they also bring in other folks and of all ages too. It's not age-specific, and you don't have to be Brazilian in order to enjoy it. People like seeing unique things and there's a big Brazilian culture here too. Jovino Santos Neto is able to have a career here, and vocalist Adriana Giordano. I don't feel the strength of the Brazilian community in the same way in other places that I've visited and played music.

