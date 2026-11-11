JazzVox celebrates 20 years of living room jazz concerts

For the last two decades, JazzVox has been steadily building a loyal community of vocal jazz fans from inside peoples' living rooms. The vocal jazz series, founded and run by high school choir instructor Nich Anderson, brings vocalists from all over the globe to perform intimate house shows at homes throughout Western Washington.

A rotating list of JazzVox fans volunteer their houses, get their pianos tuned, and also provide food and drink for the ticketed performances. Anderson was initially inspired by Lance and Laurie Haslund, a couple that formerly hosted jazz shows in their custom-built home in Burien, Washington.

JazzVox artists usually perform Friday, Saturday, and then a Sunday matinee. In late October, Anderson announced the lineup for the 20th JazzVox season, which begins in January and includes Grammy-nominated jazz vocalists Kate McGarry and Karrin Allyson , as well as Portland-based vocalist Kenny Washington .

Anderson recently sat down with KNKX to chat about the 20th anniversary of the series.

Answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Where are you originally from Seattle, or where did you grow up?

I'm originally from Salem, Oregon.

When did you move to Seattle, and why?

It was 1997. I moved here to get my first teaching job. I wanted to be somewhere close-ish to I-5. I lived in Kingston first, and then Poulsbo, and then Silverdale, and I worked my way around to the Federal Way area, where I live now.

When did your interest in jazz begin?

I joined the jazz choir in the seventh grade. I've been in jazz choirs ever since. I'm still in an adult jazz choir, the BlueStreet Jazz Voices, under the direction of Dave Barduhn. He's amazing. We have a great time, and we play medium-sized local venues, and then we always have our big show at the end of the year at Triple Door.

What inspired you to start JazzVox?

I’ve been listening to vocal jazz all my life, and there were tons of names that never come to Seattle…for whatever reason. Sometimes they're great, but they just aren't chosen by the booker because they have particular tastes, and it's a big risk to come somewhere if you don't know if you're going to be able to fill the house.

So basically, JazzVox operates on the idea that if you build it they'll come. They come to us, and I get to spread the joy and build community in a bunch of different cities along the way.

Where did you get the idea to do house show performances?

I was part of the Centrum’s Jazz Port Townsend and I went up to Nancy King, a legendary singer. She invited me to come to someone's house, and she was doing a gig there. It was the homeowner and friends of theirs, and I was the odd duck that was there, and I was just blown away how it was pin-drop quiet like a piano recital, all attention on the performer, so quiet and respectful. It just was a transformative experience.

What was the first season of JazzVox like?

It started in 2008 out of my little condo in Auburn, Washington. And a good friend of mine, I was planning on doing it, and they were just moving to Camano Island. They said we would love to host as well if you consider bringing artists up to us. So, from the very beginning, I had two venues, and we started off the first year with 10 artists.

In 19 seasons, how many homes have hosted JazzVox shows?

As of 2027, I'll have used 21 different homes total, and that's probably about 40 concerts. Some of them only want to do one, or some do five or six. There's so many great homes for people to experience; it's like an architectural tour.

What would you say your favorite vocal style is? There're so many different ways to approach jazz vocals!

I would say hard-bop specifically. I like heavy swing. I like a mixture of soul and a mixture of blues. I do like pop music too. So, when they sing covers and stuff, it can be cool. Nothing against people that do, but I don't like free jazz too much. It gets too far out there. A lot of audiences wouldn't connect with it.

What have you learned from the last 20 years of putting on JazzVox?

One thing is that a lot of musicians are more approachable than you'd think. People have the feeling that they wouldn't give you the time of day. But, the musicians that are willing to do this, they will have a conversation with you. They will take a selfie. They'll ask about your life. They are truly interested, and they're nice people. They could be amazing musicians, like the best, but it's just not a good fit because I want them to be able to vibe with the audiences.

You mentioned that many of the people who come to these shows have become regulars and have formed close knit communities over the last 20 years. What’s that been like to witness?

These people have a common interest with you and you ask them about their lives. You don't necessarily hear a lot, but they become your friends, and it's like I have chunks of friends everywhere. It's great, and I love seeing people make friends that they wouldn't have made otherwise. There have been at least three marriages that have happened because of people that have come to the concerts.

What are JazzVox's values as a music presenter?

I think about cultivating artists in terms of giving them opportunities to perform, also bringing new names into the Pacific Northwest for us to enjoy, and then also building community amongst listeners.

Tickets for the first shows of JazzVox’s 2027 season go on sale Dec. 2, with early access for “Season Regulars.”