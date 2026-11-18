In 2019, musician Mack Grout formed the Seattle Jazz Academy. The music school offers private lessons, group classes, and ensembles at two locations in North Seattle. Now, it's expanded southward.

A new branch of the school opened on Nov. 1 in a permanent location along Tacoma’s vibrant 6th Avenue. The team behind Tacoma’s newest music school described an enthusiastic welcome from the community.

“We had so much interest right out of the gate. The minute we started putting ads on Instagram and Facebook and Google, the floodgates opened up,” said Jason Parker, director of enrollment and partnerships for Tacoma Jazz Academy.

Since joining the Seattle Jazz Academy team in 2025, Parker has worked towards building and launching Tacoma Jazz Academy. One of the first steps was to find potential homes for Tacoma Jazz Academy.

“We found this building on 6th Avenue, which we were super excited about, and we signed a lease. The terms of the lease were that we had to wait until the current tenant was out, and then they were going to remodel the building, and so they gave us a timeline, which of course became not the timeline,” Parker said.

To navigate this delay, Tacoma Jazz Academy worked with the nonprofit Tacoma Arts Live to start some of their programming out of the Tacoma Armory for a couple months.

The remodeled building has three teaching spaces. Two larger rooms at the back and front of the building are used for ensemble rehearsals, workshops, and masterclasses, with a smaller private lesson room in the middle.

From these optimal spaces, Tacoma Jazz Academy aims to support an already-thriving jazz community in Tacoma.

“We just are coming in there hoping to be a part of an amazing community that's already flourishing, and help that community flourish more,” Parker said.

Tacoma was a natural choice, too, because Seattle Jazz Academy already has so many ties there.

“Mack’s from Gig Harbor. He grew up in the area. He spent a ton of time in that area. A bunch of our teachers are also well versed in that area, and we had a lot of friends down there that we called immediately to be our first crop of teachers,” Parker said.

Tacoma Jazz Academy currently offers private lessons on piano, bass, guitar, vocals and woodwinds, with the intention of bringing in teachers for brass and drums soon. Current teachers include pianists Grout and Peter Adams, bassist Tony LeFaive, guitarist Robert Marquis, vocalists Monica Parshotam and Stephanie Anne Johnson (who also hosts Grooveyard on KNKX), and woodwindist Adam Chmaj.

On Nov. 17, they launched their first two ensembles out of the space: a sextet and a hot club jazz ensemble. The 10-week ensemble program, which students audition to be placed in, culminates in a final public performance on Feb. 2.

“We have a three-tiered ensemble program that starts with ‘you've never played in the band before, come on and join us and we'll teach you all about it’ to getting more and more advanced, and once you get into those more advanced combos, sometimes we do themed combos,” Parker said.

In the new year, Parker said they hope to launch some group classes and monthly jams, as well as more ensembles and community events like vinyl listening parties.

“Fundamentally, our goal is to make sure that we are continuing to create jazz musicians in Tacoma,” Parker said.

