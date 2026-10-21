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School Of Jazz

Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend 2026: Matt Wilson's Discovery Pass

By Abe Beeson
Published October 21, 2026 at 7:00 AM PDT
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Abe Beeson
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KNKX
Matt Wilson (left) and Discover Pass, a band of students from Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend 2026. Special guest Julian Priester on trombone.

The 2026 Centrum Jazz Port Townsend camp and festival featured sunny skies, smiling participants and high-calibre music.

KNKX was there to capture School of Jazz studio sessions from student groups mentored by the camp's faculty members, including drummer Matt Wilson.

Wilson's student band Discovery Pass got the fun started at Wheeler Theater on the Fort Worden grounds. The band played three original songs, including a pair of tunes by Stephen Morrissey, an ambitious saxophonist.

College-aged pianist Jaden Nakashima's composition "Nostalgia" also impressed the audience, the band's mentor, and the musicians.

Legendary trombonist Julian Priester joined Discovery Pass for a classic by his former bandleader, Sun Ra called "Interplanetary Music." Wilson and the band members wore whimsical tin foil hats in the style of Sun Ra's cosmic Afro-futurism.

The band also brought high energy to songs by jazz greats like Sonny Rollins and Elvin Jones and exemplified the spirit of cross-generational collaboration.

Musicians:

  • Sophia Luvisotto Baird - trombone
  • Stephen Morrissey - tenor sax
  • Sam Harman - alto sax
  • Jaden Nakashima - piano
  • Chris James - bass
  • Sandra Walker - drums
  • Caleb Peterson-Hunt - drums
  • Julian Priester - trombone on "Interplanetary Music"
  • Matt Wilson, mentor - vocals on "Interplanetary Music"

Songs:

  1. Freedom Suite (Sonny Rollins)
  2. Pick a Number (S.Morrissey)
  3. Nostalgia (J.Nakashima)
  4. Deadline Blues (S.Morrissey)
  5. Three Card Molly (Elvin Jones)
  6. Interplanetary Music (Sun Ra)
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School Of Jazz School of JazzCentrumJazz Port TownsendMatt WilsonJulian Priester
Abe Beeson
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a third generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
See stories by Abe Beeson
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