Curtis High School jazz band makes memorable debut at KNKX

Bren Plummer smiled widely as he played his upright bass along with a talented septet of musicians from the jazz band at Curtis High School in University Place. It was a joyful session, even down to the band’s original blues, written by pianist Kaiden Skinner.

In his first year as Curtis High’s band director, Jeff Chang gave credit to his predecessor Randy Qualls for developing such talented and passionate student musicians. Chang has participated in previous School of Jazz studio sessions as a mentor and director of the band at Decatur High School in Federal Way.

In his experience mentoring the Curtis High School jazz band, Plummer found similarities to his experience as a member of the Garfield High School jazz band under legendary director Clarence Acox.

“This is the age when musicians get to that point where they can really start doing it for real. This is the time,” he said.

These musicians impressed Plummer and the studio audience with a strong three-saxophone front line of Zoe Deskins on alto, Haven Diamond on tenor and Sofija Moisseyeva on baritone. Each showed off confidence and lush tones on their instruments.

Fingers pointed to drummer Joey Perez when the band was asked who their leader was. He explained the origins of this ensemble.

“Mr. Chang was like, ‘Hey, we got this opportunity. Who wants to do it?’ And we were all the ones to raise our hands," Perez said. "It’s a little intimidating, but it’s cool!"

As for the inspiration for Skinner's original song “Murph’s Blues,” he said he wrote it for his granddad. The beautiful blues featured ensemble horns and fine solos around a fun melody with a bebop feeling like a Thelonious Monk song.

“This was a tribute to him and how he’s always supported me," he said.

During the performance, bassist Bella Formoso also thanked Plummer, and Trahen McCuistion revealed his talents on vibraphone and congas on the Dizzy Gillespie favorite “Manteca.”

The Curtis High School jazz band made a stunning debut in this KNKX studio session. This jazz program has arrived.

Musicians:



Sofija Moisseyeva - baritone sax

Haven Diamond - tenor sax

Zoe Deskins - alto sax

Trahen McCuistion - vibraphone

Kaiden Skinner - piano

Bella Formoso - bass

Joey Perez - drums

Bren Plummer (mentor) - bass

Songs:

