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School Of Jazz

Clarinetist Anat Cohen's band of mentees delights at Jazz Port Townsend

By Abe Beeson
Published October 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM PDT
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Anat Cohen (seated in front) watches her Blues Berries student band and Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend.
Abe Beeson
/
KNKX
The student band Blues-berries, who were mentored by faculty member Anat Cohen, perform at Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend 2026.

The 2026 Centrum Jazz Port Townsend camp and festival in Port Townsend, Washington featured sunny skies, smiling participants and fantastic music.

KNKX was there to capture School of Jazz studio sessions, including one featuring the student band of clarinetist Anat Cohen. Cohen's Blues-berries band brought heart and talent to the stage at Wheeler Theater on the Fort Worden grounds.

The three-reed front line weaved impeccable lines through classic big band charts by Duke Ellington and his frequent songwriting partner Billy Strayhorn.

Representing the more mature musicians, clarinetist Simon Wood clarinet joined saxophonists Mary Hanson and Johnny Allwright along with drummer and bandleader Dave Hill, Jr.

From Mountlake Terrace High School, bassist Allen Kim formed a tight musical bond with young pianist Nozomi Bessho who came all the way from Japan to work with the musicians at the workshop.

Cohen clapped along, smiling widely through all three songs. She was especially moved by the band's finale performance of her own composition, "Footsteps and Smiles."

From hometowns around the world and across a wide range of skill levels, the Blues-berries made beautiful music together and had a great time doing it.

Musicians:

  • Johnny Allwright - tenor sax
  • Mary Hanson - alto sax
  • Simon Wood - clarinet
  • Nozomi Bessho - piano
  • Allen Kim - bass
  • Dave Hill Jr. - drums

Songs:

  1. Johnny Come Lately (Billy Strayhorn)
  2. The Mooche (Duke Ellington)
  3. Footsteps and Smiles (Anat Cohen)
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School Of Jazz School of JazzCentrumJazz Port TownsendAnat Cohen
Abe Beeson
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a third generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
See stories by Abe Beeson
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