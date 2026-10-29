Clarinetist Anat Cohen's band of mentees delights at Jazz Port Townsend

The 2026 Centrum Jazz Port Townsend camp and festival in Port Townsend, Washington featured sunny skies, smiling participants and fantastic music.

KNKX was there to capture School of Jazz studio sessions, including one featuring the student band of clarinetist Anat Cohen. Cohen's Blues-berries band brought heart and talent to the stage at Wheeler Theater on the Fort Worden grounds.

The three-reed front line weaved impeccable lines through classic big band charts by Duke Ellington and his frequent songwriting partner Billy Strayhorn.

Representing the more mature musicians, clarinetist Simon Wood clarinet joined saxophonists Mary Hanson and Johnny Allwright along with drummer and bandleader Dave Hill, Jr.

From Mountlake Terrace High School, bassist Allen Kim formed a tight musical bond with young pianist Nozomi Bessho who came all the way from Japan to work with the musicians at the workshop.

Cohen clapped along, smiling widely through all three songs. She was especially moved by the band's finale performance of her own composition, "Footsteps and Smiles."

From hometowns around the world and across a wide range of skill levels, the Blues-berries made beautiful music together and had a great time doing it.

Musicians:



Johnny Allwright - tenor sax

Mary Hanson - alto sax

Simon Wood - clarinet

Nozomi Bessho - piano

Allen Kim - bass

Dave Hill Jr. - drums

Songs:

