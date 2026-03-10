Ballard High's Ballard Brass goes full New Orleans at KNKX

This was no ordinary KNKX School of Jazz studio session — it was a party. Eleven members of Ballard Brass, a New Orleans-style student brass band from Ballard High School's music program, brightened a rainy Seattle afternoon with singing, dancing, and four fiery, funky and very fun tunes.

Ballard High’s band director, Jay Gillespie found his love for brass band music while stationed in New Orleans during his time in the U.S. Navy band.

“Not only are they incredibly fun, but they’re so good for teaching kids to come out of their shells," he said.

The group’s mentor, Alexis Rosenberg has been teaching music at Ballard High since arriving in Seattle about three years ago. She’s a member of Seattle’s Blowout Heavies brass band.

“That’s so much of what the experience is enjoying the music we’re making with each other and not just staring at the sheet music," she said.

The fun began with a boisterous version of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band classic “My Feet Don’t Fail Me Now” with a smooth segue into the Jaco Pastorius funk favorite “The Chicken.” Rosenberg's own composition "Bake Sale" and Gillespie's arrangement of "Let Your Mind Be Free" by Soul Rebels rounded out the session with strong melodies and confident solos.

The band was clapping and singing, and that enthusiasm found its way into energetic improvisation from all the musicians. The rhythm section, comprised of Eoghan Burke on sousaphone, Oliver Horwitz on drums and accented by the low tones of Harry Proctor’s baritone sax, provided a funky launching pad for ensemble horns and individual improvisation.

Senior trumpet player Molly Doering played brightly in the back row, one of many young band members who visited New Orleans, the city at the heart of brass band culture.

“It’s a really energetic city,” she said, boasting that she’ll be returning to the Big Easy with the Ballard High School band this spring.

Proctor, another senior, said he hopes to pursue music education as a career. Ballard Brass, he said, “taught me how to express myself in a different way. You can just dance and do whatever.”

Brass band music is meant to be shared with the people. Before the Ballard Brass left the KNKX studios, they reminded us that they’re available for hire to anyone interested in a good time with great music.

Musicians:



Molly Doehring - trumpet

Frankie Rodriguez - trumpet

Henry Peters - trombone

Teddy Williams - trombone

Harry Proctor - baritone saxophone

Jackson Scott - tenor saxophone

Nick White - tenor saxophone

Duncan Blair - alto saxophone

Evan Mitchell Barnhart - alto saxophone

Eoghan Burke - sousaphone

Oliver Horwitz - drums

Alexis Rosenberg - alto sax (mentor)

Jay Gillespie - tenor sax (band director)

Songs:

