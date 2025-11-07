Progressives prevail in races for Seattle City Council, city attorney

Even with the mayor’s race still undecided, the balance of power in Seattle city government is set to change.

In the contests for Seattle city attorney and three City Council seats, a slate of left-leaning candidates sailed to victory over their more moderate opponents. This marks a new era for a council that, over the past four years, has been led by a more moderate majority focused on business and a law-and-order approach to issues like homelessness and surveillance.

In the high-profile race for the citywide City Council position 9 seat, nonprofit leader Dionne Foster defeated City Council President Sara Nelson with 59.5% of the vote as of Thursday’s ballot count.

On the campaign trail Foster, a nonprofit leader, criticized Nelson’s tougher approach to crime and homelessness and advocated for more progressive revenue sources. In a statement Wednesday, Foster said the election results are an “incredible affirmation that Seattle voters are committed to a City that we have been fighting for since day one — one that’s healthy, affordable, and listens to and fights for every Seattleite.”

In the race for city attorney, progressive challenger Erika Evans defeated City Attorney Ann Davidson with 63% of the vote. In a social media video celebrating her victory, Evans said she will be the first woman of color to serve as Seattle’s city attorney.

In South Seattle, Eddie Lin won the District 2 seat. An assistant attorney in the city attorney’s office, Lin defeated Adonis Duckworth with 68% of the vote.

The most decisive victory came in the race for the citywide position 8 seat, where incumbent Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck won almost 80% of the vote as of Thursday. Rinck defeated opponent Rachel Savage, a crystal and incense shop owner who has described herself as a Republican.

Since Rinck’s election to fill a vacancy last year, she has often been the sole voice to the left of the council’s more moderate majority. She’ll soon have new allies.

Nate Sanford / KNKX Alexis Mercedes Rinck, Dionne Foster and Erika Evans held a joint election night watch party and Black & Tan Hall in Columbia City.

In a victory speech on election night, Rinck said voters sent a clear message about the direction they want the city to go. She then directly addressed her current colleagues on the council.

“I’ll work with you, I’ll collaborate with you,” Rinck said. “But let me be clear that I will not compromise on our values and I will not abandon the people who have sent us here.”

Rinck, Foster and Evans held a packed joint election watch party at Black & Tan Hall in Columbia City. As people waited for the first ballot count, there was excited chatter about Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York City’s mayoral election.

Former Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis, a progressive who attended the party, said he believes the current council failed to address voters’ concerns about housing affordability, effective public services, avoiding austerity cuts and standing up to the federal government.

“I think that’s been really felt by the voters, and they want to make a correction,” Lewis said.