UW scientists decry plans to dismantle national climate center

In December, the Trump administration announced its intent to close a climate research center in Boulder, Colorado. This sparked worry amidst atmospheric scientists around the world, including many in the Pacific Northwest.



The National Center for Atmospheric Research, or NCAR, was founded by the National Science Foundation in 1960 to strengthen computer models and research methods for understanding weather and the climate. It’s run by a consortium of universities that includes the University of Washington, which is one of 14 founding members.

The center lends support to climate research projects all over the world. Among the breakthroughs attributed to the center is the detection of microbursts and wind shear that can cause plane crashes.

The Trump administration’s director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought, announced the move in a social media post on X , calling the center “one of the largest sources of climate alarmism in the country.”

But those involved in the center — as well as many other scientists — disagree.

"As a climate scientist, I don't think that talking about climate change is hysterical. I think it's entirely practical,” said Abigail Swan, a professor of atmospheric sciences and biology at the University of Washington who is also the university's representative on the consortium. “We want to know what's coming, and we want to be able to prepare for it so that we can stay safe."

Swan said forecasts of extreme weather such as the recent flooding on local rivers benefit directly from NCAR’s support.

“If we lose this center it will make us less safe," Swan said. "It will make us less able to predict the next disaster, and will make the prediction of the floods that we've just experienced these last weeks less accurate. It will make our ability to predict wildfire smoke impacts less accurate."

In his post, Vought said some of the center’s work, such as weather research, would be moved to other locations. About 800 people work at NCAR’s flagship facility in Boulder.