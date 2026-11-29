Midway through a live performance on her debut album's 10th anniversary tour, poet-singer Jamila Woods picks up the phone and checks her voicemail from the stage. A message plays, and it's the voice of a local caller.

The voicemails, theatrical interludes woven throughout the show, answer one of five prompts Woods posted a call-out on social media prior to the tour.

Questions included: What would heavn look like in your city?; Who do you miss?; Describe the love you deserve; Talk about your relationship to your name; and What do you love about your blackness? (The last has the added caveat: “this one’s for blk ppl only, mk, don’t be weird.”)

Callers are asked to explore identity, memory, and, for Woods’ Black audience, the “Black interior space.” This is a concept popularized by poet and scholar Elizabeth Alexander that describes a psycho-spiritual and cultural space where Black life and culture can exist free of external stereotypes and racial pressures.

"It's the space that we're allowed to inhabit without being perceived," Woods said. "It's letting that half of your brain rest and just being able to turn inward and listen to your own intuition or your own ancestral wisdom."

Connecting to interior space

The voicemail-to-interlude project is not a novelty but a return to the sonic archivism, or the practice of documenting and preserving audio recordings to safeguard culture and history.

Woods' debut album HEAVN featured intimate voice memos from family, spoken word, the story of Woods’ own name, and preserved moments of Black girlhood, inspired by Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

For the 10 Years of HEAVN anniversary tour, voicemails left by fans share ordinary yet poignant musings.

Woods recalled a message about one fan's relationship to their name. The caller shared a memory from their childhood of a revelatory family story that led them to reckon with their birth name and gender identity.

Other callers spoke candidly about loss and missing their grandparents, which tied in with HEAVN’s tributes to artistic and familial ancestors.

"Our relationship to our elders and our ancestors is so potent," Woods said. "I like that that's coming through in a lot of the [responses]."

A product of her own ancestors, Woods finds inspiration from her mother’s passion for genealogy. The practice informs how Woods approaches her creative process as an everyday archivist.

"I think of my work very much in that lineage of the Black women in my family who have preserved our history," Woods said. "Every song, every album that I make feels like this space that I'm decorating with memories or ephemera from my life."

Rest and reciprocity

In 2017, shortly after the release of HEAVN, Woods was encouraged by a peer to apply to Hedgebrook, a multi-week artist writing residency tucked away in the woods of Whidbey Island, just north of Seattle in Puget Sound.

"Talking about inner space, that's one of the best ways: to be in nature in a little cabin," Woods said.

She arrived at the residency with goals for intensive productivity, but things didn’t quite go as planned. In the cool Pacific Northwest evenings, she built fires to keep warm, tuned into the ambient music of the woods, and rested.

"That set the tone for every other residency I've ever done,” Woods said.

Today, nine years post-residency, Woods and her bandmates still find comfort in the nature, the audiences, and the cuisine of the region.

"My band is always like, 'We want to get to Seattle. We want to eat some Thai food,'" Woods said. "The way that you all connect to the music is something that really feeds me. It feels very reciprocal."

Woods’ 10 Years of HEAVN tour is deliberately routed through cities with which Woods has felt the strongest reciprocity over the years — Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Brooklyn, her hometown, Chicago, and of course, Seattle.

For the future, Woods’ physical relationship with sound and her ever-present connection to home, ancestry, and sonic preservation will remain foundational as she considers what comes next. And whenever she returns to the Pacific Northwest — a region that taught her the value of rest — she will find a community ready to welcome her back, phone lines open and ears ready to listen.