The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously against the continued development of a proposed golf course on Westport Light State Park land at their Nov. 18 meeting.

Commissioners decided that the developer had not met requirements set in July 2023, including a final environmental review and mitigation strategies. The motion also stated it was not in the best interest of either the park or the developer to continue and directed agency staff to discontinue work related to the proposal. This leaves room to develop alternative plans for the park.

Westport Golf Links had proposed a Scottish links-style golf course in Westport Light State Park. The traditional design, according to the developers, is less environmentally invasive due to its use of native grasses and rain water instead of harsh fertilizers and irrigation. The draft environmental review , however, projected that the course would still significantly impact dozens of acres of wetlands, as well as hundreds of acres of wetland buffers.

Westport Golf Links did not respond to UW New Lab’s requests for comment.

At the meeting, commissioners reiterated concerns about conflicts with the commission’s mission of protecting park environments, impacts to tribal lands and project expenses.

Commission Chair Holly Williams spoke first, detailing the nearly seven-year process working with the developers.

“A lot has changed since those initial conversations, including our understanding of the landscape, the state’s financial circumstances, and the potential long-term implications of this proposal,” Williams said. “We’ve also watched the community become more divided on this topic. That was perhaps the most troubling takeaway for me from the Oct. 19 meeting in Aberdeen. Continuing to wait for this proposal to progress is not a neutral decision.”

The commission has been weighing the proposed links-style course in the state park since 2020, when they signed a nonbinding memorandum of agreement with Westport Golf Links.

Supporters of the project said the course would boost local economic opportunity through increased tourism, although Williams said she does not believe the project had demonstrated it would lead to economic benefit. Commissioners also referenced ongoing budget constraints in the face of Washington’s projected $4 billion budget shortfall in 2027.

According to Williams, the final Environmental Impact Statement from the City of Westport was anticipated by the end of 2022, but the city did not even issue the draft environmental review until 2025. Williams said the draft review also failed to address many of the commission's concerns.

Peter Steelquist, a Washington policy manager at the Surfrider Foundation and vocal opponent of the golf course development, said he was “elated” by the commission’s decision.

“I’m really thankful that others will be able to come to this park and enjoy a sunrise next to the ocean,” said Steelquist, a regular visitor to the park. “Be able to hear wild bird calls, and [to teach] my children how to enjoy the ocean, how to surf, and how to spend time in a wild place.”

Every commissioner at the meeting spoke against the continuation of the project.

“It’s one thing to get a unanimous vote,” Steelquist said. “It’s, I think, another to hear the degree that they were willing to criticize the developers.”

Williams and several others pointed to a letter sent last year from Quinault Indian Nation President Guy Capoeman that detailed the proposed project’s threats to fisheries health, treaty rights and water resources amid impacts from climate change.

“I take very strongly the concerns of the Quinault tribe,” Commissioner Sophia Dannenberg said. “I think that is something that for me is a value that should be very important to any group, especially a government agency that is stewarding lands.”

Commissioner Scott Merriman emphasized that the commission is required by law to consult the Quinault tribe on projects on park lands. The letter, he said, makes it difficult to see a path forward.

Multiple commissioners also expressed distrust in Westport Golf Links, feeling their concerns for the proposal were not taken seriously. Commissioner Laurie Connelly claimed the project developers downplayed issues, accused commissioners of being uncooperative, and pressured them to approve the project despite environmental concerns.

“We are committing to a long-term working relationship, and I have lost faith in the proponent’s ability to work productively with Parks to bring this project to fruition,” Connelly said.

The approved motion permits the parks commission to begin developing alternative plans for Westport Light State Park that are consistent with the agency’s mission and policies, Steelquist said. He added that the commission’s next proposal could offer more opportunity for the community to connect to the wetlands there, possibly through increased trails, beach access, or camp grounds, and could help adapt the park to changing coastal and climate conditions.

This story was written for the University of Washington’s News Lab.