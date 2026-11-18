The Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma is now owned by the federal government. The private GEO Group announced the $453 million sale of the large detention facility to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Wednesday morning. In a statement, GEO Group said it expects to see $340 million in net proceeds.

The Tacoma facility was built in 2004. The Florida-based GEO Group has owned and managed it since 2005 and quickly expanded capacity from 500 beds to an estimated 1,575 beds.

The detention center, located on J Street in Tacoma, has long been the focus of protests by immigrant and human rights advocates, as well as condemnations from local , state and federal leaders seeking to inspect conditions there. Washington lawmakers have called for the facility’s closure.

Washington state sued GEO Group earlier this year in an attempt to force the company to allow inspections by the Department of Health. The department has received at least 3,500 complaints from those detained there about the facility’s conditions. In July, a federal judge sided with the state, but GEO Group has continued to deny state investigations , according to reporting from the Washington State Standard.

A Department of Homeland Security statement said, “ICE is regularly audited and inspected by external agencies to ensure that all ICE facilities comply with performance-based national detention standards.”

Josefina Mora-Cheung, who directs organizing for the detainee advocacy group La Resistencia , said the sale presents new challenges for the public to verify what is happening to incarcerated people there. Cheung said federal ownership can thwart state laws.

“It’s going to be even harder now for us to be able to hold these entities accountable for what is happening inside of the detention centers to people in detention,” she said.

In a video statement on Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Emily Randall, a Democrat from Bremerton, called the sale a way for the private group to “get rich on taxpayer money.”

“Regardless about how we feel about private detention centers, this is a $453 million dollar taxpayer-funded giveaway to shareholders,” she said. “They just signed a no-bid contract for $1.5 billion dollars, and now are making their shareholders even richer by selling this facility.”