The Tacoma City Council approved a new budget on Tuesday that makes significant cuts to address the city’s $40 million structural deficit.

The two-year budget plan eliminates more than 100 city positions. About half the positions were already vacant because of a hiring freeze. But when voting to approve the budget, Deputy Tacoma Mayor Joe Bushnell acknowledged that the cuts will still be painful.

“Behind many of those positions were people — great, dedicated staff doing amazing work,” Bushnell said. “Those are services that are not going to be rendered, or longer timelines for services for our community. That’s not a good thing. But the reality is: We need to have a balanced budget.”

Tacoma Mayor Anders Ibsen said the city’s $5.3 billion budget was making “the absolute best out of difficult circumstances.”

“This is not a budget that we’re declaring victory about, and at the same time, we’re not waving the white flag either,” Ibsen said.

The cuts include the elimination of Tacoma’s HOPE team, which launched in 2023 to respond to people in mental health crises as an alternative to police. The HOPE team would have cost the city $4 million over the next two years.

Tacoma resident Jonathan Pottle was one of several community members who urged the council to preserve the HOPE team before Tuesday’s meeting.

“Our most vulnerable neighbors, including the unhoused and people experiencing mental health crisis, need trained and compassionate responders who understand their circumstances,” Pottle said.

Council Member Latasha Palmer, who worried about the end of the HOPE team, sponsored amendments to the budget that will put $400,000 towards case management focused on people with mental health and substance use disorders and $150,000 for a study on alternative response efforts.

“From behavioral health crisis response to additional shelter services to a greater focus on crime prevention, I think we still have a lot of work to do in finding ways to better fund community safety,” Palmer said.

Even with the cuts, Bushnell warned that Tacoma will still face a budget deficit during its next budget cycle. He blamed it on limits the state places on cities' ability to collect taxes.

“The reality is, we’re going to be looking at cuts again in the next biennium, unless the legislature and other partners get together and try to find us some sustainable funding sources for local government,” Bushnell said.

Ibsen described the environment created by the state’s tax code as “frankly hostile,” adding that it sets cities up to lose by having revenue sources that can’t keep up with inflation. He said change is needed to ensure cities like Tacoma aren’t in a perpetual state of financial crisis.

“We are using this as the start of a well-overdue conversation with our state lawmakers about making the long-term fixes to our budget for cities all across Washington state,” Ibsen said.

The council’s budget also adds a new business license fee tier for the largest 20% of businesses in Tacoma, and creates a business concierge service to make it easier for businesses to navigate city processes.

Using a council-approved public safety sales tax and state grants, the budget funds 12 new police officer positions, along with three support staff and two youth engagement officers. It also puts $1.5 million towards completing a 100-bed supportive housing expansion for people experiencing homelessness.