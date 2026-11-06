Jazz vibraphonist Warren Wolf shaped by far-reaching sounds

Fresh off an appearance for the 2026 Earshot Jazz Festival, Vibraphonist Warren Wolf brought the vibes and instrument into the KNKX studios for an exclusive session, which showcased his diverse influences.

Despite Warren’s deep knowledge of the vibraphone, and of vibraphonists who came before him like Milt Jackson and Roy Ayers, his sound is also shaped by non-vibraphonists. He cites Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Motown, The Beatles, R&B, and West Coast hip-hop as major influences.

The latter influences really shaped Wolf’s artistry and individuality. His two latest albums History of the Vibraphones and Smooth Vibes are prime examples of Warren carving out his own voice on the vibraphone.

“Naturally, people are going to throw you into one box. When I came out of Berklee, I was known as the jazz guy, so it was like ‘you play everything that has to do with acoustic jazz.' But I like The Isley Brothers. I like Prince, too. I’m a musician; I love everything. Well, not everything," he said.

Warren's a global-touring, award-winning artist and educator — and his career almost never happened. Warren said music “chose him.” Wolf also credits his dad, who made Warren practice piano for 90 minutes starting at the age of 3.

“I hated it,” said Wolf. “I viewed practice as a form of punishment.”

It took a while for Warren to find his “ah-ha” moment in music. Performing in a jazz band at 12, he got a positive response from the audience when he played his first solo.

“When I look back on it, I say ‘Wow, music makes people feel good.’ We’re [musicians], like musical healers.”

His recent visit to Seattle also included a workshop at the education nonprofit Seattle JazzEd where he and pianist Christian Sands taught a workshop geared towards young musicians. Warren’s currently a faculty member of the Peabody Conservatory of Music in Baltimore, Maryland and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music in California.

He ventured into teaching immediately after he graduated from Berklee College of Music.

“When I started teaching there I was only 22. It was kind of weird to me because I'm 22 and my friends are in my class,” Wolf said. “So they had to address me as Professor Wolf, and sometimes I would fail them, but then after class is over I’m saying ‘Hey, lets hangout tonight.’"

He taught for two years at Berklee before becoming a full-time touring musician. He returned to teaching several years later.

“[Teaching is] really important, you never know what impact you may make on somebody's life. It’s important to show them the ropes,” he said.

Check out this feel good studio session from Warren Wolf. Class is in session!

MUSICIANS:

Warren Wolf - Vibraphones

Tim Kennedy - Piano

Johnti Simon - Bass

D’Vonne Lewis - Drums

SONGS: