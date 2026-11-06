School of Jazz guest DJ for November: Brayden Marston

Brayden Marston, a senior at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, plays trumpet with the jazz band.

Marston points to Clark Terry as his biggest influence, but his playlist is a diverse collection of big bands and small ensembles.

“I love the power of a big band,” Marston said, as he introduced Louis Dowedswell’s big band version of “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

He followed that up with the large groups of Gordon Goodwin and Lalo Schifrin.

Most of Marston’s experience comes from his time in the jazz band, but he’s had some opportunities to play at jam sessions at Butter Notes Café in Everett, as well.

In his junior year, Marston was named to the 2026 WMEA All-State Jazz Band.

“At first it was intimidating, but as I got warmed up around the other kids, it was super cool to meet new musicians and play at a higher level," Marston said.

Marston also credited Mike Mines, trumpeter with the Jazz Police and the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra, for sparking his interest in the instrument at Valley View Middle School.

Further back, Marston acknowledged his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri for helping him learn about jazz history. The city was crucial to jazz development in the transition from big bands to ensembles in the 1930s and 1940s.

Marston celebrated the centennial birthday of jazz legend John Coltrane with the classic “Giant Steps.” He said he was “amazed by how he can play notes that fast, but cleanly. I love that solo.”

He closed his show with Art Blakey’s recording of “Moanin',” a classic jazz standard that features trumpeter Lee Morgan, Marston’s “favorite trumpet solo of all-time."

After his senior year, Marston looks forward to learning a trade, but he also wants to keep playing music. He hopes to potentially join a band, or make one of his won.

We look forward to Marston’s future as a part-time jazz musician and full-time jazz fan.