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School Of Jazz Guest DJ
KNKX's School of Jazz is a cornerstone of the station's signature community outreach program, it has directly impacted thousands of jazz students, band directors and professional musicians. School of Jazz is sponsored by BECU.

School of Jazz guest DJ for November: Brayden Marston

KNKX Public Radio | By Abe Beeson
Published November 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM PST
Brayden Marston is the KNKX School of Jazz guest DJ for November.
Abe Beeson
/
KNKX
Brayden Marston is the KNKX School of Jazz guest DJ for November.

Brayden Marston, a senior at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, plays trumpet with the jazz band.

Marston points to Clark Terry as his biggest influence, but his playlist is a diverse collection of big bands and small ensembles.

“I love the power of a big band,” Marston said, as he introduced Louis Dowedswell’s big band version of “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

He followed that up with the large groups of Gordon Goodwin and Lalo Schifrin.

Most of Marston’s experience comes from his time in the jazz band, but he’s had some opportunities to play at jam sessions at Butter Notes Café in Everett, as well.

In his junior year, Marston was named to the 2026 WMEA All-State Jazz Band.

“At first it was intimidating, but as I got warmed up around the other kids, it was super cool to meet new musicians and play at a higher level," Marston said.

Marston also credited Mike Mines, trumpeter with the Jazz Police and the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra, for sparking his interest in the instrument at Valley View Middle School.

Further back, Marston acknowledged his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri for helping him learn about jazz history. The city was crucial to jazz development in the transition from big bands to ensembles in the 1930s and 1940s.

Marston celebrated the centennial birthday of jazz legend John Coltrane with the classic “Giant Steps.” He said he was “amazed by how he can play notes that fast, but cleanly. I love that solo.”

He closed his show with Art Blakey’s recording of “Moanin',” a classic jazz standard that features trumpeter Lee Morgan, Marston’s “favorite trumpet solo of all-time."

After his senior year, Marston looks forward to learning a trade, but he also wants to keep playing music. He hopes to potentially join a band, or make one of his won.

We look forward to Marston’s future as a part-time jazz musician and full-time jazz fan.
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Jazz Glacier Peak High SchoolMike Mines
Abe Beeson
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a third generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
See stories by Abe Beeson
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