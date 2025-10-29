Don't miss the chance to catch these PNW jazz and blues artists live

Each year, noncommercial public radio stations celebrate Public Radio Music Day, which highlights the unique role radio plays in music discovery and the preservation of local histories and cultures. It's presented by noncomMUSIC Alliance, a coalition dedicated to boosting the work of noncommercial public radio.

The theme for this year’s Public Radio Music Day, “Live.Local.Essential,” specifically focuses on how noncommercial public radio stations uplift musicians and encourage support for live performances. With that in mind, here’s a list of more than 50 regional musicians and musical groups that frequently perform live in our area, organized by the sort of vibe listeners can expect.

If you want swing...

Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra: SRJO is a premier big band in the region known for performing a rich jazz repertoire that spans many eras and styles.

Pearl Django: This long-standing quintet performs jazz manouche, a spritely style that fuses American jazz, Romani music and Parisian dance hall music.

Brian Nova: Swinging guitarist-vocalist Brian Nova has toured at length with the guitar legend Joe Pass and performed with heavyweights like Red Mitchell, Herb Ellis, Bud Shank, Stanley Turrentine and many others.

The Cloud Drops: This eight-piece swing band, a favorite of local dancers, features some of the area’s best jazz musicians.

If you want immersive modern jazz...

Bill Anschell: This creative pianist performs as a bandleader and sideman at jazz venues throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Jay Thomas: A prominent multi-instrumentalist from Seattle, Thomas has collaborated with some of the biggest names in jazz, including Ray Brown, Elvin Jones and Cedar Walton.

Jeff Johnson: Bassist Johnson, a go-to sideman and an adventurous soloist, has been a mainstay of the local jazz scene for the last three decades.

Thomas Marriott: Trumpeter and Seattle Jazz Fellowship founder Marriott is an accomplished musician and fixture of the local jazz community.

Kareem Kandi: Host of KNKX's Jazz Northwest and a regular performer at Tacoma’s Apizza Little Italy, Kandi is a consummate tenor saxophonist and bandleader.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Jay Thomas performs in the KNKX studios.

Kate Olson: A rousing saxophonist and songwriter who leads her own groups and performs as a side person, Olson is a multifaceted musician who plays everything from straight-ahead jazz to the avant-garde.

Riley Mulherkar: Now based in New York City, Mulherkar graduated from Seattle's Garfield High School and is a co-founder and trumpet player in the creative brass quartet The Westerlies. He's also a boundary-pushing solo artist who frequently tours in the Pacific Northwest.

Randy Halberstadt: Pianist, arranger, composer, and long-time Seattleite Randy Halberstadt has had an international performing career and played with top-notch jazz talent, including Herb Ellis, Matt Wilson, Pete Christlieb, Bobby Shew and Joe LaBarbera.

Roman Goron: The young pianist, raised in Paris and Seattle, is a rising star. In 2025, he began his jazz studies at The Julliard School in New York City.

Dawn Clement: A longtime Seattleite recently appointed as the artistic director of Jazz Port Townsend, Clement is a fine pianist and vocalist who draws from a deep well of creativity and appreciation for the jazz tradition. She moved to Denver for a teaching job a few years back, but she still comes through town often.

Francesco Crosara: Known for his unique blend of jazz, classical and world music, Italian-born pianist Francesco Crosara is a passionate performer.

Cory Weeds: Cory Weeds is a skillful saxophonist based in Vancouver, B.C. who also runs the Cellar Music Group record label.

Bruce Phares: Accomplished jazz bassist Bruce Phares leads Jam at the Atrium, a regular jazz performance series held at the Vashon Center for the Arts.

D'Vonne Lewis: A fifth-generation Seattle musician, Lewis is a skillful and energetic drummer, whether playing for a Seattle Jazz Fellowship jam session or in numerous local groups.

If you want vocals...

Greta Matassa: With her distinctive voice and deep sense of groove, Matassa is an award-winning jazz vocalist who performs frequently throughout the region.

Gail Pettis: Named 2010 Northwest Vocalist of the Year by Earshot Jazz, Pettis has a warm stage presence and understated vocal style.

Jacqueline Tabor: Influenced by Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, and Sarah Vaughn, Tabor is a multi-faceted vocalist who performs jazz, blues, and swing. She's also a member of KNKX's Board of Directors.

Johnaye Kendrick: Tacoma-based vocalist, composer and Cornish College of the Arts educator Johnaye Kendrick is a well-loved local vocalist. She's also part of Grammy-winning vocal quartet, säje.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Vocalist Greta Matassa performs in the KNKX studios.

If you want some Latin flare...

Duende Libre: This award-winning trio mixes jazz with Cuban, Brazilian and West African rhythms for high-energy fun.

Jovino Santos Neto: Once a member of Brazilian legend Hermeto Pascoal’s band, Santos Neto is a spirited pianist, flutist, composer, arranger, bandleader and educator.

Kelsey Mines: An up-and-coming bassist, vocalist and composer, Mines combines her roots in jazz and classical with her passion for Brazilian music.

Ben Thomas: Thomas is a Seattle-based vibraphonist and charismatic performer of jazz and tango music.

Foleada: This band performs the upbeat Brazilian dance music Forró and includes accordionists Jamie Maschler and Gabe Hall-Rodrigues, percussionists Jeff Busch and Sam Esecson, bassist Michael Catts, and Brazilian vocalist Adriana Giordano.

If you want to groove...

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio: Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, also known as DLO3, is an award-winning organ trio that knows how to deliver feel-good vibes.

Day Soul Exquisite: This six-piece group combines neo-soul, psychedelic R&B, and jazz into fresh, danceable sounds.

Polyrhythmics: The Polyrhythmics are a seven-piece ensemble that fuses elements of progressive jazz, R&B and Afrobeat.

McTuff: Led by deft organist Joe Doria, McTuff is known for funky performances that blend jazz, soul and original songwriting.

Andy Coe: Guitarist Andy Coe, a regular of Wallingford’s Sea Monster and Fremont’s Nectar Lounge, draws on his love of jazz, blues, jam band and psychedelic rock.

i///u: Jazz harmony and improvisation, horn lines, and lead singer Katyrose Jordan’s smooth vocals are the hallmarks of this six-piece group.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Polyrhythmics' trombonist, Elijah Clark, performs in the KNKX studios.

If you want to sing the blues...

Grace Love: Grace Love is a dynamic performer with a powerful voice, whose music incorporates elements of jazz, blues, gospel and soul.

Lady A: Local singer Lady A blends blues, soul, gospel and a love of storytelling in her animated live performances.

Stephanie Anne Johnson: A vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter, Stephanie Anne Johnson sings their uplifting tunes with style and heart. They're also the host of KNKX's Grooveyard.

Lee Oskar: A composer and harmonica master, Lee Oskar was once a member of the trailblazing funk-rock group, WAR. He now resides in the Everett area and gives lively blues performances.

If you like your genres blended...

Wayne Horvitz: Horvitz has a reputation for leading inventive groups and performing boundary-pushing original compositions and arrangements. He's a composer, pianist and electronic musician and one-time collaborator of experimentalist John Zorn. Horvitz often performs at the Columbia City venue he founded, The Royal Room.

Ray Larsen and Josh Hou: The pairing of Hou, an accordionist, and Larsen, a trumpeter, creates a stirring musical experience with elements of jazz, pop and classical.

The Tiptons Sax Quartet: This distinctive all-women saxophone quartet, which has been performing for more than 30 years, has a wide range of influences, from jazz and blues to Balkan music and free improvisation.

Skerik: A stalwart local saxophonist known for his powerful blend of hard rock and jazz, Skerik has recorded over 200 records and tours internationally, but still plays in Seattle as a bandleader and sideman.

Machado Mijiga: If you're in Portland, look no further for a cool blend of hip hop and jazz — local multi-instrumentalist, drummer and producer Mijiga delivers.

Bad Luck: Drummer Chris Icasiano and saxophonist Neil Welch, two graduates of the University of Washington's Jazz Studies program, come together in this innovative, passionate duo inspired by avant-garde jazz, metal and folk music.

Jazz Overhaul: If you love jazz and grunge rock, this may be your new favorite group. The rock-jazz quartet covers Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains.

Bill Frisell: Grammy-winning guitarist and composer Frisell is an ex-Seattleite. Now in New York, Frisell comes through town to play his lyrical and eclectic music semi-regularly.

