Trumpet and accordion tandem Ray Larsen and Josh Hou 'Bloom' into their second album

Bloom, the new album from Seattle-based accordion and trumpet duo Josh and Ray, comes out Nov. 1. The New Cool got an early listen and has a preview of this bright, friendly album arriving just in time for a dark Northwest winter.

Joshua Hou and Raymond Larsen first met playing in college jazz ensembles. The album Charms of the Night Sky from trumpeter Dave Douglas and accordionist Guy Klucevsek inspired them to come together in recent years.

Both Hou and Larsen have improvisational skills honed at Seattle’s legendary Racer Sessions, frequently employing free improvisation and classical music techniques. Their duo project embraces close musical communication and sonically reflects a years-long friendship.

Following on their pandemic-era debut The Horn Bellows, Bloom reflects a deeper connection between Hou (accordion) and Larsen (trumpet), perhaps strengthened as we've moved past that “socially distanced” time.

Hou’s accordion creates a breathy mix of horn and keyboard, along with an irresistible sense of rhythm. The instrument is known for swinging, as from Pearl Django’s David Lange. Hou develops a subtly modern groove in his playing that offers more flexibility to this duet project.

Larsen’s trumpet playing is full of joy and melody. Even the darker, minor key songs have more than their fair share of silver lining.

Album opener “Early Days,” written by Larsen, evokes Charlie Chaplin silent movie romance – innocent and full of love. Hou provides swaying support for Larsen’s waltzing melody, eventually offering a beautiful solo of his own.

Among the album’s six original compositions, Hou’s seasonal “Forgotten Pumpkin” has a melancholy sound fitting for the soggy days of autumn.

“Rosanna’s Song” was written for Hou’s wife, as comfortably romantic as a lazy weekend sleeping in late. A tune for a very different household friend, “Jimney” is a rascally puzzle of a song in honor of the squirrel that made his home briefly in Hou’s chimney.

Larson's song “Iridescent” is a composerly number recalling the trumpeter’s collaborations in the folk-jazz trio Tyrant Lizard. “No Hurry No Worry” was titled for a road sign Larsen spotted while traveling in Bhutan. It’s the album thoughtful closer, wrapping up Bloom with a meditative theme that allows for delicate improvisation from both musicians.

Bloom also includes a bouncy version of the jazz standard “Flamino,” a pensive reading of Erik Satie’s “Gnossiene No. 1” and the surprising pop energy of “Little Bug.” Hou’s lightly funky hopping accordion and Larsen’s lilting lines give a Burt Bacharach feeling to this cover of a huge hit for Mandopop star Khalil Fong.

Hou and Larsen have created another unique collection of tunes that are much more accessible than any preconceptions of accordion and trumpet combos might suggest.

Celebrate with the pair at the release party for Bloom Nov. 1 at 4 p.m., part of Larsen's free happy hour Friday concert series at Oxbow Bakery in Montlake.

