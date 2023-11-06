Vocal quartet säje launches their first tour in the KNKX studios

The vocal quartet säje – Sara Gazarek, Amanda Taylor, Johnaye Kendrick and Erin Bentlage – spent an afternoon in the KNKX studios to record an exclusive session as they kicked off their first tour during Seattle’s Earshot Jazz Festival.

Several special guests color the group’s self-titled debut album, including singers Michael Mayo and Jacob Collier as well as trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire and drummer Terri Lyne Carrington. This special Studio X performance, though, found the four voices sparsely supported by guitarist Cole Schuster and bassist Michael Glynn.

Complex arrangements bring the säje singers together while focusing on the strengths of each musician. This modern vocal combo is a radical modernization of the great vocal groups like Lambert, Hendricks and Ross and the Manhattan Transfer.

Performing “Desert Song” for a KNKX studio audience, the first song they wrote together and their first Grammy nomination, säje showed off their unique vocal blend and their collaborative compositional skill.

The vocalists followed with a noteworthy cover of “Storm Comin’” by The Wailin’ Jennys that carried tons of blues roots soul. It’s an example of the wide range of styles these singers have loved throughout their lives and the skill they use to make the song their own.

As seriously as the singers take this project, they shared a laugh talking about how singing has been a part of their everyday lives. Bentlage noted that her nickname growing up was “chatterbox,” not because she talked a lot but because “there was always vocal creation going on!”

So have fun listening to this special performance from säje. It will only take one listen to marvel at their talent, but it's talent we expect you'll enjoy hearing again and again.

Musicians:



Sara Gazarek - vocals

Amanda Taylor - vocals

Johnaye Kendrick - vocals

Erin Bentlage - vocals

Cole Schuster - guitar

Michael Glynn - bass

Songs:

