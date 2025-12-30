Preparing for disasters can be daunting. It doesn’t have to be

Communities in Washington state face a number of potential emergencies that residents should be prepared to face, from a sudden earthquake to widespread flooding to a long lasting power outage.

Tens of thousands of people across Western Washington were forced to evacuate their homes in mid-December because of historic flooding. Many were forced to leave quickly, including those in King County, where a levee near Tukwila unexpectedly gave away .

Emergency management officials recommend that individuals and families do what they can to get ready to respond to a disaster.

The Washington Emergency Management Division recommends that households have enough emergency supplies to last for two weeks . For fast-moving situations, the division also says individuals should assemble their own grab-and-go kits.

A grab-and-go kit should be in a bag or container that can be easily carried. This emergency kit should be stored near your home’s primary exit. It should include enough food and supplies for a few days. According to the state, a person should pack a quart of water per day for drinking, or about two plastic water bottles that hold 16.9 fluid ounces.

Here are some of the things the state recommends including in a grab-and-go kit.

Grab-and-go kit supplies

Food (shelf stable)

Drinking water (1 quart per day)

Flashlight

Phone charger

Copies of important documents: birth certificate, insurance, banking, etc.

Extra clothes

First aid kit

Multipurpose tool and pocket knife

The state has a full list of what to include in a grab-and-go bag.

According to Tey Thach, an operations resilience coordinator at the Seattle Office of Emergency Management, storing emergency supplies together is important.

“When the ground starts shaking, you don’t want to be running to the kitchen, to your bedroom, to the living room to gather those items. You want to just be able to grab that bag and go,” she said.

Mitch Borden / KNKX KNKX reporter Mitch Borden's grab and go kit sits near a winter coat and a pair of reliable boots, just in case he ever needs to leave quickly.

When building an emergency kit, Thach said, people should assess what they already own.

“I always tell folks: 'If you’re starting to do a bag, just start looking at home,'” she said. “'Start going through your cupboards, going through your closets.'”

Thach said people should start with the basics: “Food, water, medicine and then continue to add when you can.”

For prolonged disasters, Washingtonians should have enough food and water to last their household for two weeks. The state recommends each individual should have 14 gallons of water to use for cooking, drinking and cleaning. Pet owners should also account for the needs of their animals.

People can take their time to build a stash of emergency gear and supplies. Thach said it doesn’t have to be cost prohibitive, either. Things like a sturdy pair of shoes, a winter coat and other equipment can be bought used or on sale.

“I don’t have fancy stuff. I buy drug store stuff. I buy second hand stuff," she said. “So look for those sales, go to the second hand stores — there’s good stuff.”

Thach is adamant that emergency kits do not need to be perfect. What is more important is beginning the process of preparing for future disasters and figuring out what you will need in an emergency.

Here are some of the things the state recommends including in a two-week emergency kit.

Two-week emergency supplies

Canned and shelf stable food

14 gallons of water (per person)

First aid supplies

Prescriptions drugs and other medicines

Toiletries

NOAA weather radio

Blankets or sleeping bags

Warm clothing

Water proof jacket

Games and books

The state has a full list of what to include in your two week ready kit.