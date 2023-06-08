Grooveyard
Saturday at 1PM
Join us for three hours of music that centers on classic Soul-Jazz from the 60’s and the current artists and music inspired by Soul-Jazz mixed with Soul and Blues that grooves.
Latest from Stephanie Anne Johnson
-
KNKX Grooveyard host Stephanie Anne Johnson, who has spent some time as a busker, caught up with singer-songwriter Whitney Mongé about starting her public career as a busker at Pike Place Market.
-
Roberta Flack has been the voice behind your favorite slow jams since 1968. A classically trained pianist and humanitarian, Flack's legacy as a vocalist lives on even as ALS prevents her from performing.
-
Since his first recording in 1962, Roy Ayers has worked with some of the most familiar and iconic names in rap, pop and neo hip-hop soul.
-
Often using an electric Hammond organ, soul jazz drew influences from gospel, blues and R&B and, of course, the popular soul genre. Stephanie Anne Johnson explores the early days of the soul jazz.