Lee Oskar rounds up his Seattle blues friends in KNKX Studio X

Born in Denmark, Lee Oskar is a world-renowned harmonica virtuoso, composer, visual artist and manufacturer of Lee Oskar Harmonicas, widely considered the world’s gold standard.

Oskar is a founding member of the pioneering funk/jazz group WAR, with the hits “Low Rider,” The Cisco Kid,” “The World is a Ghetto,” and many others. He’s released 11 albums as a solo artist and the latest, She Said Mahalo, came out in September of 2023.

He also makes his home in the Pacific Northwest, which is one reason we could host some of the finest players in the region at KNKX's Studio X. Oskar played selections from his latest album, She Said Mahao, as well as from his album Never Forget, dedicated to remembering the tragedy of the Holocaust.

Musicians:



Lee Oskar - harmonica, vocals

Darian Asplund - saxophone

Alex Mortland - guitar

Mack Grout - keyboards, piano

Dean Schmidt - bass

Andrew Cloutier - drums

Denali Williams - percussion

Songs:

