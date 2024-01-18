Donate
Lee Oskar rounds up his Seattle blues friends in KNKX Studio X

By John Kessler,
Abe Beeson
Published January 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Born in Denmark, Lee Oskar is a world-renowned harmonica virtuoso, composer, visual artist and manufacturer of Lee Oskar Harmonicas, widely considered the world’s gold standard.

Oskar is a founding member of the pioneering funk/jazz group WAR, with the hits “Low Rider,” The Cisco Kid,” “The World is a Ghetto,” and many others. He’s released 11 albums as a solo artist and the latest, She Said Mahalo, came out in September of 2023.

He also makes his home in the Pacific Northwest, which is one reason we could host some of the finest players in the region at KNKX's Studio X. Oskar played selections from his latest album, She Said Mahao, as well as from his album Never Forget, dedicated to remembering the tragedy of the Holocaust.

Musicians:

  • Lee Oskar - harmonica, vocals
  • Darian Asplund - saxophone
  • Alex Mortland - guitar
  • Mack Grout - keyboards, piano
  • Dean Schmidt - bass
  • Andrew Cloutier - drums
  • Denali Williams - percussion

Songs:

  1. Funky Rhetoric
  2. Lee's Blues
  3. She Said Mahalo
  4. Low Rider
  5. Far Away Dreams
John Kessler
John has worked as a professional bassist for 20 years, including a 15 year stint as Musical Director of the Mountain Stage radio program. John has been at KNKX since 1999 where he hosts “All Blues”, is producer of the BirdNote radio program, and co-hosts “Record Bin Roulette”. John is also the recording engineer for KNKX “In-Studio Performances”. Not surprisingly, John's main musical interests are jazz and blues, and he is still performing around Seattle.
See stories by John Kessler
Abe Beeson
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a 3rd generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
See stories by Abe Beeson
