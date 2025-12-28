KNKX music staff's favorite 2025 jazz releases

Every month, KNKX receives about 50 new jazz albums to listen to. That translates to thousands of fresh songs per year that cross the desk of our music director, Carol Handley, and our jazz hosts.

Only some of these songs make it into our regular programming, and fewer yet rise to the top as favorites for the year.

Here are our staff’s picks for best jazz releases of 2025, with an explanation from each host about their top choices.

A stand-out song: “Between the Bars” by Brad Mehldau

Why: "Mehldau is a versatile pianist whose mastery of the Great American Songbook can make some fans forget he’s a child of the '70s who loves contemporary pop music. On this new album, honoring the late singer-songwriter Elliott Smith, Mehldau celebrates the broken beauty of Smith’s songbook. Mehldau encountered Smith at jam sessions in Los Angeles shortly before his death in 2003 and the pianist gives these tunes the respect they deserve." -Abe

More of Abe's favorites:



“Eulogy” by Duende Libre

“Ugly Beauty” by George Coleman

“Prime Time” by Joe Farnsworth

“Space Walk” by Chip Wickham

A stand-out song: "Southern Nights" by Sullivan Fortner

Why: “The country music star Glen Campbell had a hit with the song 'Southern Nights' back in the '70s. It's safe to say most people who heard it back then assumed he wrote it. He didn't. It was composed by the revered pianist Allen Toussaint, and Sullivan Fortner captures all the reverence and whimsy of the original with his instrumental version.” -Carl

More of Carl's favorites:



“Fair Weather” by Jeremy Pelt

“Ami’s Dance” by Cyrus Chestnut

“You’ve Changed” by Kandace Springs

A stand-out song: “Moses Gonzales” by Joe Alterman and Mocean Worker

Why: "'Moses Gonzalez' by Joe Alterman and Mocean Worker has super fun party vibes that are much needed! It brings the modern groove to classic soul jazz sounds. It's also so much fun – they describe the cut as 'Jewish-Mexican' which is apt. The title cut has fun and danceable grooves paired with a windy minor melody." -Paige

More of Paige's favorites:



“Autumn Leaves” by Leslie Odom Jr.

“Across the Crystal” by Danilo Perez

“Soar When I’m Along” by Amy Gadiaga

A stand-out song: “Hargrove (Edit)” by Rodney Jordan

Why: "Rodney Jordan's 'Memphis Blue,' one of my favorite albums of the year, isn’t your typical blues project. With elements of gospel, soul, and R&B, Jordan used a variety of genres birthed from the blues. His musical offering to the spirit of the late great Roy Hargrove on 'Hargrove (edit)' really captured the trumpeter's classic R&B grooves and cool, effortless style." -Terae

More of Terae's favorites:



“Tales of Mississippi” by Brandon Sanders

“The Weirdos” by Eric Scott Reed

“Dinorah Dinorah” by Butcher Brown

A stand-out song: “Freedom Day (Part 1)” by Terri Lyne Carrington and Christie Dashiell

Why: "Music with a message doesn't always hit the mark, but Terri Lyne Carrington and Christie Dashiell's project 'We Insist! 2025' does both with undeniable impact. Taking off where Max Roach left off in 1960 with music inspired by the centennial celebration of emancipation, Carrington and Dashiell shine a revealing light on the complicated concepts of freedom, justice, and liberation in the midst of a world suffering from the echoes of the past and the injustices of the present." -Myah

More of Myah's favorites:



“This Bitter Earth” by Ledisi

“Gadabout Season” by Brandee Younger

“Pendulum” by Hiromi feat. Michelle Willis

A stand-out song: “Amid the Blackout of the Night” by Brittany Davis

Why: “'Black Thunder' is as electric as lightning, despite being an acoustic album. The trio, Brittany Davis, Evan Florey-Barnes, and D’Vonne Lewis, are remarkably attuned, despite barely knowing each other before the project was made. Lyrically, Davis pulls from within, and from beyond, for a raw, emotional collection of songs, ranging from uncut streams of thought like 'Amid the Blackout of the Night' to a booming call to the ancestors on the title track, ‘Black Thunder.’” - Justus

More of Justus's favorites:



“Whisper Not” by Danny Grissett

“The Sun Song” by Tyreek McDole

“Unconditional Love” by Nicholas Payton feat. Esperanza Spalding

As we greet the new year, why not celebrate by digging into some great jazz put out in 2025? These releases, favored our expert jazz hosts, are sure to make a groovy start to your 2026.

Hear these songs and more during on Sunday, Dec. 28 from 3-6 p.m. PT, and Wednesday, Dec. 31 from 7-10 p.m. PT. As part of KNKX's holiday radio programming, we're highlighting our music hosts' 25 favorite albums from 2025.

