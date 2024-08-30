Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra celebrates 30 years of big band music with all-star performance

The Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra kicks off their 30th season this August with a KNKX Studio Session and two nights at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley.

Over the course of 30 years as the Northwest's premiere large ensemble jazz band, the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra has helped keep the big band music of Duke Ellington, Count Basie and more alive and vital.

They've also created a strong collection of original music, some of which they shared in a quintet setting at the KNKX studios. Leading the group was SRJO's artistic director, co-founder and saxophonist Michael Brockman.

Brockman talked about the band's origins playing the Sacred Music of Duke Ellington in 1989. The band saw a demand for performing great big band music live in concert and the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra, which Brockman co-founded with now-retired drummer Clarence Acox, was born.

This special performance at KNKX also included SRJO favorites Dan Marcus on trombone, Randy Halberstadt at the piano, Phil Sparks on bass and D'Vonne Lewis drumming, whose composition "Hope" was the beautiful waltz in the middle of this exclusive session.

Brockman's soprano sax was featured on his tune "Malcolm-esque," a spirited and complex piece cleverly arranged and performed by the quintet. The song's inspiration came from Brockman and Marcus playing in the orchestra for a recent Malcolm X opera.

Brockman told the KNKX studio audience, "you just heard the world premiere of that piece, just completed about three days ago!"

They closed with "Acox Ramble," their recently written tribute to SRJO's co-founder. Although rarely played in a quintet setting, the driving hardbop melody — reminiscent of Clarence Acox-led bands in Seattle's vibrant jazz scene of the 1980s and 1990s — sounded just right with heir apparent Lewis' note-perfect drum solo and undeniable groove.

Noting the experience of Lewis and bassist Sparks, Brockman explained that "it's hard to find room for a younger player to come in." However, the addition of musicians like Sidney Hauser, Alex Dugdale and Kate Olson show that the SRJO is a group with a past worth celebrating, and with an exciting future ahead.

The 2024-2025 season will see the 17-piece band perform Ellington's "Far East Suite," a Ray Charles tribute in collaboration with Seattle jazz vocal icon Jacqueline Tabor, and conclude with two June concerts featuring special guest saxophonist Branford Marsalis. "He's my hero," Brockman enthused.

SRJO's outreach in their Jazz Scholars program and Jazz4Kids concerts further demonstrate a community of musicians dedicated to keeping the tradition alive while passing it on to the next generation. Play on!

Musicians:



Michael Brockman - saxophones

Dan Marcus - trombone

Randy Halberstadt - piano

Phil Sparks - bass

D'Vonne Lewis - drums

Songs:



Malcolm-esque (M.Brockman) Hope (D.Lewis) Acox Ramble (M.Brockman)

Editor's note: Abe Beeson is a member of SRJO's board of directors.