Granddaughter of one 'Boys in the Boat' rower on crew, family and the scrapbook that started it all
1 of 4 — img-20231130-083054.jpg
Jennifer Huffman posing in front of The Boys in the Boat movie poster at the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston, 2023.
Jennifer Huffman
2 of 4 — IMG_20231130_083104.jpg
A page from the scrapbook that Jennifer Huffman created for her grandfather Joe Rantz
Courtesy of Jennifer Huffman
3 of 4 — IMG_20231130_083116.jpg
Jennifer Huffman with her grandfather Joe Rantz
Courtesy of Jennifer Huffman
4 of 4 — IMG_20231130_083112.jpg
Joe Rantz posing with the scrapbook that his granddaughter Jennifer Huffman made of his rowing accomplishments as a member of "The Boys in the Boat."
Courtesy of Jennifer Huffman
The Boys in the Boat will be in theaters in late December. The movie, directed by George Clooney, is based on the best-selling novel by Daniel James Brown. It tells the story of a rowing crew from the University of Washington and their quest for gold at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.
Joe Rantz was one of the nine boys in the boat (eight rowers + a coxswain). His story is central to the book and movie. It all started with a scrapbook that his granddaughter, Jennifer Huffman of Snohomish, Wash., put together with news clippings she found in his attic.
Huffman, who's also a rower, talked with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick for our series "Going Deep."
