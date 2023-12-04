Granddaughter of one 'Boys in the Boat' rower on crew, family and the scrapbook that started it all

The Boys in the Boat will be in theaters in late December. The movie, directed by George Clooney, is based on the best-selling novel by Daniel James Brown. It tells the story of a rowing crew from the University of Washington and their quest for gold at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.

Joe Rantz was one of the nine boys in the boat (eight rowers + a coxswain). His story is central to the book and movie. It all started with a scrapbook that his granddaughter, Jennifer Huffman of Snohomish, Wash., put together with news clippings she found in his attic.

Huffman, who's also a rower, talked with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick for our series "Going Deep."

