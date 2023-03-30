Anchor Angie Mentink on baseball and the view from the press box
If you watch the Seattle Mariners on Root Sports Northwest, then you're familiar with anchor and reporter Angie Mentink. But you may not be familiar with all the history she's made.
That includes being part of Root Sports Northwest's first all-women broadcast on March 11 for a spring training game between the Mariners and the Colorado Rockies.
Angie Mentink sat down with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick for "Going Deep," a series about folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.
KNKX web extras
Kirsten also asked Mentink about being a breast cancer survivor.
Mentink also talked about how she thinks the Mariners are going to do this season.