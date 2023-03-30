Anchor Angie Mentink on baseball and the view from the press box

If you watch the Seattle Mariners on Root Sports Northwest, then you're familiar with anchor and reporter Angie Mentink. But you may not be familiar with all the history she's made.

That includes being part of Root Sports Northwest's first all-women broadcast on March 11 for a spring training game between the Mariners and the Colorado Rockies.

Angie Mentink sat down with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick for "Going Deep," a series about folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.

Listen to the interview above and discover "web extras" below.

1 of 3 — ALL_WOMEN_BROADCASTimage000000.jpeg (L-R): Jen Mueller, (Mariners) sideline reporter; Julia Morales, (Houston Astros) sideline reporter; Erica Ferrero, game director; Alison Vigil, game producer; Angie Mentink, (Mariners) analyst; Jenny Cavnar, (Rockies) play-by-play announcer. AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain 2 of 3 — ANGIE_MENTINK_SILVER_BULLETS_BATimage002.jpg Angie Mentink at bat for the Colorado Silver Bullets circa 1996. The Colorado Silver Bullets was the first all-female professional baseball team since 1954. Courtesy of Angie Mentink 3 of 3 — Angie-Mentink-Silver-Bullets.jpg Angie Mentink at a Colorado Silver Bullets game circa 1996. The Colorado Silver Bullets was the first all-female professional baseball team since 1954. Courtesy of Angie Mentink.

KNKX web extras

Kirsten also asked Mentink about being a breast cancer survivor.

Angie Mentink reflects after five years cancer-free Listen • 3:00

Mentink also talked about how she thinks the Mariners are going to do this season.