Sports
Going Deep
"Going Deep" features KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.

Anchor Angie Mentink on baseball and the view from the press box

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick
Published March 30, 2023 at 5:00 AM PDT
Seattle Mariners broadcaster Angie Mentink, right, and Colorado Rockies broadcaster Jenny Cavnar, left, call a spring training game between the Mariners and Rockies Sat., March 11, 2023, at Salt River Fields - Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Az.

If you watch the Seattle Mariners on Root Sports Northwest, then you're familiar with anchor and reporter Angie Mentink. But you may not be familiar with all the history she's made.

That includes being part of Root Sports Northwest's first all-women broadcast on March 11 for a spring training game between the Mariners and the Colorado Rockies.

Angie Mentink sat down with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick for "Going Deep," a series about folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.

Listen to the interview above and discover "web extras" below.
KNKX web extras

Kirsten also asked Mentink about being a breast cancer survivor.

Angie Mentink reflects after five years cancer-free

Mentink also talked about how she thinks the Mariners are going to do this season.

Angie Mentink on the Mariners' upcoming season

Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick has been hosting Morning Edition on KNKX/KPLU since 2006. She has worked in news radio for more than 30 years. Kirsten is also a sports lover. She handles most sports coverage at the station, including helping produce a two-part series on the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the ongoing series "Going Deep."
