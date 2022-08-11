"Going Deep" features KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.
Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian talks investing in his sport, testicular cancer and fatherhood
In the latest installment of our series "Going Deep," we're catching up with Bremerton native and Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian. He competed in three Summer Olympics: 2008, 2012 and 2016. He won a total of eight medals - five of them gold.
In 2021, Adrian narrowly missed qualifying for his fourth Olympic games, two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. This summer, he's part of a nationwide tour touting the importance of learning to swim. Adrian told KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick he developed a love of swimming from watching his older brother and sister compete.