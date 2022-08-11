© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
goingdeep (1).png
Going Deep
"Going Deep" features KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.

Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian talks investing in his sport, testicular cancer and fatherhood

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick
Published August 11, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
Adrian in pool.jpg
Jeff Roberson
/
The Associated Press
Nathan Adrian celebrates after swimming in the men's 50 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Omaha, Neb.

In the latest installment of our series "Going Deep," we're catching up with Bremerton native and Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian. He competed in three Summer Olympics: 2008, 2012 and 2016. He won a total of eight medals - five of them gold.

In 2021, Adrian narrowly missed qualifying for his fourth Olympic games, two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. This summer, he's part of a nationwide tour touting the importance of learning to swim. Adrian told KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick he developed a love of swimming from watching his older brother and sister compete.

Tags

Sports Nathan AdrianBremertonOlympic sportsUSA Swimmingcancer
Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick has been hosting Morning Edition on KNKX/KPLU since 2006. She has worked in news radio for more than 30 years. Kirsten is also a sports lover. She handles most sports coverage at the station, including helping produce a two-part series on the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the ongoing series "Going Deep."
See stories by Kirsten Kendrick
Related Content