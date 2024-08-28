"Going Deep" features KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.
Professional skydiver hopes jump into Lumen Field inspires more women to join sport
Professional skydiver Melanie Curtis flies into Lumen Field in Seattle during "Rise for Rapinoe" ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 25.
Leah Levy
Members of the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team at Lumen Field in Seattle on Sunday, Aug. 25.
Leah Levy
Members of the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team (co-founder Melanie Curtis third from right) posing with retired Seattle Reign FC star Megan Rapinoe at her jersey retirement celebration Sunday, Aug. 25, at Lumen Field.
Leah Levy
An all-female skydiving team helped honor Megan Rapinoe as Seattle Reign FC retired her No. 15 jersey.
The jump into Lumen Field on Sunday, Aug. 25, by members of the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team was part of the “Rise for Rapinoe” celebration.
The group’s co-founder, longtime professional skydiver Melanie Curtis, talked with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick for our series “Going Deep.”
