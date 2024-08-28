Professional skydiver hopes jump into Lumen Field inspires more women to join sport

An all-female skydiving team helped honor Megan Rapinoe as Seattle Reign FC retired her No. 15 jersey.

The jump into Lumen Field on Sunday, Aug. 25, by members of the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team was part of the “Rise for Rapinoe” celebration.

The group’s co-founder, longtime professional skydiver Melanie Curtis, talked with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick for our series “Going Deep.”

