Seattle pitcher leaps from high school to professional baseball

Last year, the varsity baseball team at Lincoln High School in Seattle won the Class 3A State Championship. One of the leaders on that team was senior pitcher Bjorn Johnson. He was named the "Gatorade Player of the Year" for Washington in 2023. And then he was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers last summer.

Now Johnson is in Arizona for spring training with the Brewer’s rookie-level team. Before he left, he and his parents sat down with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick for our series "Going Deep" to talk about going straight from high school to pro baseball.

