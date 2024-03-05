"Going Deep" features KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.
Seattle pitcher leaps from high school to professional baseball
1 of 3 — Going_Deep_Bjorn_Johnson_Brewers.jpeg
Seattle pitcher Bjorn Johnson signing his contract with the Milwaukee Brewers July 25, 2023. He was drafted by the team at the age of 18.
Jeremy Johnson
2 of 3 — Going_Deep_Bjorn_Johnson_Lincoln_state.jpg
Bjorn Johnson holding the 3A state championship trophy won by Lincoln High School May 27, 2023.
Jeremy Johnson
3 of 3 — Going_Deep_Bjorn_Johnson_QALL_district.jpeg
Bjorn Johnson and his parents, Jeremy and Nikala Johnson, after Queen Anne Little League won the District 8 championship, July 2017.
Jeremy Johnson
Last year, the varsity baseball team at Lincoln High School in Seattle won the Class 3A State Championship. One of the leaders on that team was senior pitcher Bjorn Johnson. He was named the "Gatorade Player of the Year" for Washington in 2023. And then he was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers last summer.
Now Johnson is in Arizona for spring training with the Brewer’s rookie-level team. Before he left, he and his parents sat down with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick for our series "Going Deep" to talk about going straight from high school to pro baseball.
Click the "Listen" button at the top of the page to hear the full interview.