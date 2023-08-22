Donate
Going Deep
"Going Deep" features KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.

From defensive end to designer: retired Seahawk Michael Bennett on what drives him

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick
Published August 22, 2023 at 4:40 AM PDT
Retired Seahawk Michael Bennett poses in front of "Urban Decay," one of his art installations.
Retired Seahawk Michael Bennett poses in front of "Urban Decay," one of his art installations.
Michael Bennett
Michael Bennett was part of the design team that created this art installation entitled "Converging Realms." It was on display at Lake Union Park during the 2023 Seattle Design Festival.
Michael Bennett was part of the design team that created this art installation entitled "Converging Realms." It was on display at Lake Union Park during the 2023 Seattle Design Festival.
Courtesy of Michael Bennett
A view of "Converging Realms" in Lake Union Park during the Seattle Design Festival. The installation invited viewers "to ponder the intricacies of spatial relationships and explore the delicate balance between individuality and symbiosis."
A view of "Converging Realms" in Lake Union Park during the Seattle Design Festival. The installation invited viewers "to ponder the intricacies of spatial relationships and explore the delicate balance between individuality and symbiosis."
Michael Bennett
Michael Bennett sits on a bench that's part of his "Converging Realms" installation in Lake Union Park during the 2023 Seattle Design Festival.
Michael Bennett sits on a bench that's part of his "Converging Realms" installation in Lake Union Park during the 2023 Seattle Design Festival.
Michael Bennett

Retired Seahawk Michael Bennett has a new career as a designer. The Pro Bowl defensive end, who won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks, lives in Hawaii now but was back in town for the 2023 Seattle Design Festival.

As an artist, Bennett says his goal is to "dismantle systemic injustices." He has long been outspoken on issues like the police killing of Black men and women. He wrote a book called "Things That Make White People Uncomfortable."

Bennett said he's always been a fighter. When he was 10, his appendix burst and he had to learn to walk again. Then, after not being selected in the NFL Draft, he had to battle to become a professional athlete.

Bennett talked about what drives him when he sat down with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick for our series "Going Deep."

Click the "Listen" button at the top of the page to hear the full interview.

Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick hosts Morning Edition on KNKX and the sports interview series "Going Deep," talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.
