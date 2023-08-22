From defensive end to designer: retired Seahawk Michael Bennett on what drives him

Retired Seahawk Michael Bennett has a new career as a designer. The Pro Bowl defensive end, who won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks, lives in Hawaii now but was back in town for the 2023 Seattle Design Festival.

As an artist, Bennett says his goal is to "dismantle systemic injustices." He has long been outspoken on issues like the police killing of Black men and women. He wrote a book called "Things That Make White People Uncomfortable."

Bennett said he's always been a fighter. When he was 10, his appendix burst and he had to learn to walk again. Then, after not being selected in the NFL Draft, he had to battle to become a professional athlete.

Bennett talked about what drives him when he sat down with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick for our series "Going Deep."

