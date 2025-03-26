The Femme Ellington Project swings into the KNKX studios

Seattle JazzED continued their partnership with the KNKX with an exciting studio session of jazz classics performed by the nonprofit organization's Femme Ellington Project.

Founded in 2010, Seattle JazzED gives jazz education opportunities to students who would otherwise not have access. Many JazzED students have worked with the KNKX School of Jazz in recent years, including three past KNKX guest DJ's who are now working at JazzED.

The Femme Ellington Project is a jazz band for girls and gender-expansive musicians grade 9 through 12. It's part of JazzED's commitment to create more inclusive spaces for young people who’ve been historically marginalized because of their gender identity.

Directing this eager ensemble was trombonist Audrey Stangland, a child of two band directors herself, and an emerging favorite as a bandleader and collaborator around the Northwest.

Stangland was encouraging with the young musicians, but spoke to them as mature artists. She explained that the Femme Ellington Project offers a space to take chances and make mistakes without feeling the pressure to excel in a historically male-dominated setting.

Seattle JazzED Education Lead and trumpeter Walter Cano was also in the KNKX studios to talk about the organizations accomplishments and hopes for the future. The JazzED Femme Summer Camp, hosted by Stangland, will broaden their focus to include middle school students this year.

The talented high school musicians in the KNKX studios shared a long list of their favorite female musicians, from pop star Chappell Roan to saxophonist/singer Grace Kelly and Seattle-area bassist/composer Abbey Blackwell and Femme Ellington Project founding director Kelly Clingan.

The group also shared their thoughts on the importance of jazz history and how their generation will put their mark on the world of music moving forward.

Choosing to play four of the biggest hits in jazz history, the Femme Ellington Project pulled together terrific ensemble and solo performances. Songs made famous by Count Basie, Miles Davis, Weather Report and The Headhunters were all played with style and joy.

On the front line, Eleanore Katz (trombone) and Maria Coussens (trumpet) matched their brass with the saxophones of Coralie Juha (baritone) and Halle Morgan (alto).

The rhythm section also showed off brief improvisations with Lutra Hall at the piano, Angie De Jesus on electric bass, and Autumn Holt steady behind the drums.

The JazzED Femme Ellington Project inspired us in the KNKX studios, we know they’ll inspire you, too.

Musicians:



Eleanore Katz - trombone

Maria Coussens - trumpet

Coralie Juha - baritone saxophone

Halle Morgan - alto saxophone

Lutra Hall - piano

Angie De Jesus - bass

Autumn Holt - drums

Songs:

