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Doodle for Google winner gives $50K tech prize to Rainier Beach High School

KNKX Public Radio | By Freddy Monares,
Kirsten Kendrick
Published June 9, 2026 at 4:14 PM PDT
Kameirah Johnson's digital painting will be displayed on Google's homepage on April 28 after she was named a finalist for the national Doodle for Google Contest.
Kameirah Johnson
/
Google
Kameirah Johnson's digital painting will be displayed on Google's homepage on April 28 after she was named a finalist for the national Doodle for Google Contest.

The Seattle area teenager who won the Doodle for Google competition is making a surprising donation of some of her winnings.

Kameirah Johnson, 18, is a senior at Lakeside School in North Seattle. Her digital artwork, called “Hair Power: The Crown That Grows From Us,” is of three Black girls lying in a field surrounded by golden fireflies. It won over thousands of other submissions.

In the painting, the girls' puffy and braided hair spells out "Google."

Johnson said her artwork is focused on Black figures "because I have a lot of pride in my heritage and where I come from. When someone looks at this, I just want them to feel empowered. I want them to feel empowered, and I want them to feel a sense of joy."

Johnson will receive a $55,000 scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for her school. But instead of giving the latter to Lakeside School, which is a private school with an endowment of over $307 million as of 2025, Johnson is donating that technology package to Seattle's Rainier Beach High School.

"Everything I do is for the people," Johnson said in a video on social media. "Rainier Beach has one of the strongest, most talented, most resilient communities in our region. And I wanted to invest in a school full of kids who look like me, dream like me, and deserve every opportunity to create and succeed."

Johnson's award-winning painting appeared on Google's homepage last Thursday. She plans to attend NYU in the fall to study art and economics.
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Arts & Culture KNKX originalGoogleRainier Beach High School
Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares has covered politics, housing inequalities and Native American communities for a newspaper and a public radio station in Montana. He grew up in East Los Angeles, California, and moved to Missoula, Montana, in 2015 with the goal of growing in his career. Get in touch at fmonares@knkx.org.
See stories by Freddy Monares
Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick hosts Morning Edition on KNKX and the sports interview series "Going Deep," talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.
See stories by Kirsten Kendrick
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