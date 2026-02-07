Mt. Si High School jazz band brings confidence, polish to KNKX studios

Dressed all in black, the teenaged musicians from the jazz band at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Washington, came to the KNKX studios looking and carrying themselves like professionals. Their confidence shone through during a recent in-studio performance with their mentor, saxophonist Kandin Neri.

Neri is an alumnus of Mountlake Terrace High School, and coincidentally, of KNKX's School of Jazz. In 2012, Neri came to the KNKX studios with Mountlake Terrace's jazz band to record for a CD project that launched the School of Jazz program.

Neri is proud of his jazz education, including a Masters degree from the University of Colorado, which has made him an in-demand saxophonist in the Pacific Northwest.

Reflecting on his collaboration with Mount Si High School, he acknowledged how great it is that the kids in this band have ready access to live jazz at the nearby jazz club, Boxley’s in North Bend.

"Getting to be in the club at such a young age, that’s a great experience. You can’t really beat that," Neri said.

The director of the Mount Si jazz band, Bill Leather, feels similarly.

“We are so lucky to have the opportunity [at Boxley’s], learning from live music and being on a bandstand. Also, to see professionals there is so important," Leather said.

Leather’s students have soaked in all that jazz exposure. The young band members eagerly discussed the song arrangements and the order of solos. They showed confidence in their performances of three diverse tunes, and even asked Neri to sit out their rendition of Benny Carter’s “Yearnin'."

Alto saxophonist Eddie Magda led the four-part saxophone section, which was rounded out by mentor Neri, as well as Jakob Snavely on baritone saxophone and Andrew McAllister on tenor saxophone. From there, a single trumpeter, Isaac Borlas, offered some bright solo moments that brought a fresh, brass element to the performance.

The rhythm section featured close communication between drummer E.J. Barasona, bassist Nolan Keating, and pianist Shreya Gandla.

The tricky stops and starts of Maynard Ferguson’s “Olé” opened the session with joyful energy. They closed with Jerome Kern’s “All the Things You Are,” as Neri’s dynamite solo inspired each of the teens to find swinging moments in their own improvisations.

With Neri, a former School of Jazz student, leading the way, these talented teens from Mount Si helped bring a full-circle moment to this KNKX program.

Musicians:



Kandin Neri (mentor) - alto sax

Jacob Snavely - baritone sax

Andrew McAllister - tenor sax

Eddie Magda - alto sax

Isaac Borlas - trumpet

Shreya Gandla - piano

Nolan Keating - bass

E.J. Barasona - drums

Songs:

