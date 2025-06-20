Bainbridge High jazz keeps the tempo up in the KNKX studios

A talented septet from Bainbridge High School’s jazz band recently visited the KNKX studios, near the end of their academic year. They played with passion and confidence in this School of Jazz performance.

Immediately showing their cohesion on the Charlie Parker classic “Scrapple from the Apple,” the Bainbridge student musicians kept the tempo up on the driving Charles Mingus song “Boogie Stop Shuffle.”

A surprisingly funky Milt Jackson arrangement of the ballad classic “Body and Soul” followed, and the ensemble’s version of “Roy Allen” drew the complexity of a big band out of this Roy Hargrove composition.

It was a return trip to KNKX for many of these student musicians. Trumpeter Stella Saleh, pianist Miles Wieland, and drummer Cole Moomaw appeared in a 2023 session with vibraphonist Susan Pascal. The band also included recent School of Jazz guest DJs Isaiah Beyer and Sebastian Ford on saxophones.

Bainbridge High Jazz Band Director Chris Thomas praised his band for embracing multiple opportunities to play and mentor younger students at the band's season-ending concert the previous evening.

Popular Seattle-area bassist Heather Chriscaden mentored the Bainbridge High students for this session. Chriscaden said the young players understand the music and celebrates how jazz training prepares them for the improvisations of adulthood.

The band of mostly graduating seniors talked extensively about the impact of their jazz education. Saleh and Wieland recently organized a fundraiser for the band that brought in over $3,000.

“It was a really unique fundraiser,” Saleh explained. “It was very intergenerational. We had an open mic night, open not just for students but also for the general public.”

Saleh took advantage of the opportunity to jam a little with her guitarist father.

“We hadn’t rehearsed together but we just jammed, and we had a lot of fun,” Saleh said. “I just felt really proud standing next to him, and I think he felt proud of me too.”

For his part, pianist Wieland looked back fondly at his time in the jazz band. He's proud of how they've handled the constant changes in band dynamics over the years.

“We’re willing to adapt to anything and just have fun with music!”

Beyer and Ford noted that they’ll also take away great memories from playing music with each other and their friends.

“One of the fun parts about music is…playing together, playing as one,” Ford said.

Beyer pointed to sharing the international language of improvisation on his travels around the country while touring colleges.

“Jazz is a community all over the U.S., probably all over the world,” he exclaimed.

Bassist Andrew Domansky and guitarist Jack Zyskowski credited their older bandmates for their welcoming attitudes, and willingness to share their own jazz knowledge.

As guitarist, Zyskowski is working on his collaboration with the pianist, and how to support the band with a good balance of comping. For drummer Moomaw, his technical ability shines through in his own style on "Body and Soul."

“I love playing funk,” he said. “I got to do a little more, play with more freedom on that song, that’s why I really like that arrangement."

KNKX is always happy to connect with the talented young musicians of Bainbridge High School, and we look forward to watching these musicians continue to grow their artistry and carry their love of jazz through their lives.

Musicians:



Stella Saleh - trumpet

Isaiah Beyer - alto saxophone

Sebastian Ford - tenor saxophone

Jack Zyskowski - guitar

Miles Wieland - piano

Andrew Domansky - bass

Cole Moomaw - drums

Songs:

