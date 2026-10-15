3 children, shooter dead after shooting at Bend elementary school

At least four people are dead, including three children, after a Thursday afternoon shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, multiple sources have told OPB.

The shooter is also dead, according to police. Many details are still emerging. Police were unable to clarify whether officers or a bystander killed the shooter, and there’s no immediate information available about the condition of people who were taken to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend.

Related: Live blog covering shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School

According to Bend police, initial calls reported that an unknown man had shot into a car at the school, where more than 400 students are enrolled. Subsequent 911 callers said somebody had entered the school and started shooting.

“Our officers were on scene at approximately 1:02 p.m. Seconds later we received word over the radio that the suspect in this incident was down,” Sheila Miller with the Bend Police Department said at a media briefing.

“I heard what I thought was gunshots,” said Erin Johnson, who was visiting her parents next door to the school. “Then my neighbor began to scream shortly thereafter — her kids go to school there, at Silver Rail. Then I heard the police coming in.”

Johnson was able to confirm that her neighbor’s children are OK, but said she mourned for the community. “It’s heartbreaking. I don’t know any details right now about who was injured. But they’re babies.”

Hundreds of parents and other community members flocked to Bend’s Journey Church, where officials set up a reunification center, as news of the shooting spread.

Emily Cureton Cook / OPB People meet at Journey Church in Bend, Ore., where parents and loved ones are waiting to be unified with students from Silver Rail Elementary School, Oct. 15, 2026, following reports of an active shooter.

Bend police said it would take law enforcement officers several hours to clear the school as they moved from classroom to classroom, and children were still being evacuated as of 3 p.m. Officials said they expect a heavy law enforcement presence to remain at the school for the indefinite future.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said in a statement that she’s carefully monitoring the situation, and said she’d share more as she learns more. The Republican candidate for governor, state Sen. Christine Drazan, expressed horror at the incident and said she is praying for those affected.

“We are stunned and heartbroken by this senseless tragedy,” said Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook. “Our immediate priorities are caring for our students and staff and assisting law enforcement and emergency responders.”

Eleanor Moseman / OPB Silver Rail Elementary School, in Bend, Ore., Oct. 15, 2026, where a shooting occurred at the school. Officials say there are multiple victims, including children.

All classes in the Bend-La Pine school district are canceled Friday.

Deschutes County is assembling mental health professionals to support children and the broader community in the aftermath of the shooting, commissioner Phil Chang told OPB by text message. Local clergy have planned a vigil for 7 p.m. Thursday at the city’s Drake Park.

Officials said they’ll provide their next media briefing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

This story was written by Courtney Sherwood with reporting from Joni Auden Land, Emily Cureton Cook, Troy Brynelson, Jen Baires and other OPB staff.

This story is developing and will be updated.