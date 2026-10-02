Seattleites weigh in on the search for the city's next police chief

As Seattle searches for a new police chief, local leaders have been asking residents what kind of person should be the city’s top cop.

Mayor Katie Wilson’s office recently collaborated with the nonprofit Seattle Neighborhood Group to hold three listening sessions across the city. At a forum at North Seattle College, dozens of people turned out to discuss what values and experience the next leader of the Seattle Police Department should have.

The mayor’s director of public safety, Alison Holcomb, told those gathered that their input will help the city’s search committee narrow down candidates for the position.

In a conference room at the college, groups gathered around tables to discuss survey questions. Those in attendance spanned local leaders, representatives of community groups and concerned citizens.

“I really care , primarily, about reducing officer-involved shootings,” Cat Munsen said. “That was my driving force for being here. I want us to prioritize a chief that believes philosophically and practically in de-escalation.”

Mark McCarty told his group: “I think you have to live in the city if you're going to be the chief of police, and you get to engage at least with your neighbors. You get to hear things, and then, you know, they should go to community meetings.”

This search was spurred by former-Chief Shon Barnes resigning after the Bite of Seattle shooting in July. After a gunfight broke out at the food festival at Seattle Center, which left three people dead and multiple injured, Wilson asked him to resign .

At the time of the shooting, he was in Dallas for a police conference, but questions emerged over how often Barnes was out of town. PubliCola reported in August that he was out of town or off duty at least 75 days in 2026. Currently, SPD is being led by Interim-Chief Andre Sayles.

Whomever is chosen to lead SPD will be tasked with addressing ongoing public safety concerns across the city. That includes areas along Aurora Avenue North where residents are frustrated by ongoing issues related to prostitution. Open drug use in areas like Little Saigon and gun violence in South Seattle .

As she was leaving the listening session, Kathleen Klein told KNKX that she wants SPD to have stable leadership. Axios Seattle reported over the summer that the city has had nine police chiefs in the last 17 years .

“I hope the revolving door ends and the next chief stays,” she said. “I would like a person pretty much like Shon Barnes. Who listens to people, seems to be respectful of all the various kinds of people in Seattle and also has the chops to get things done.”