Courtney Sherwood is editor of OPB's climate and environment reporting team.

She began contributing to OPB special projects, filling in as a radio editor, and contributing to the digital team starting in 2012, and served as managing editor for digital content from 2022 through January 2024.

Courtney spent a number of years specializing in data journalism, with a focus on business, banking and health care reporting. Her byline has appeared on the front page of the New York Times, as well as on stories for Reuters, Vice, Science magazine, the Seattle Times, the Chicago Tribune and the Portland Business Journal. She previously served as the business and features editor for The Columbian and editor-in-chief for The Lund Report.

She is a past recipient of a Wharton Business Journalists Fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania, and is a graduate of Grinnell College.