Push to make sheriff appointed, create ombuds office failing in Pierce County

Voters in Pierce County weighed in on two county charter amendments that concern the sheriff's department. Both came to the ballot from a county charter review commission . Early results show both initiatives failing.

Charter amendment No. 53 would make the Pierce County sheriff an appointed position instead of an elected position.

Nationwide, the majority of sheriffs are elected . That trend is reflected here in Washington; currently, all counties except King County have an elected sheriff.

But before 2006, the Pierce County sheriff was appointed. A prior charter review and subsequent ballot initiative made it an elected position.

Early results show voters rejecting that amendment, with over 67% voting "no."

If voters had approved the amendment to the county charter, current Sheriff Keith Swank would have been removed from office in January. Swank was elected in 2024.

Then, the Pierce County executive would appoint the sheriff, and the appointment would need approval by a majority of the county council. In an interview with NWPB earlier this year, Pierce County Executive Ryan Mello said he supported the initiative.

Swank has been embroiled in a number of controversies, including the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs initiating investigative proceedings to possibly expel him from the organization. That followed comments he made at a legislative committee that were considered threatening.

Charter amendment No. 54 would create a public safety ombuds office to oversee the sheriff's department .

Early results are closer, with about 52% of the voters rejecting the amendment.

King County has an ombuds office for all county departments, and the city of Spokane has an ombuds office for its police department.

More results will be available in the coming days on the Washington Secretary of State's website .

The Tacoma News Tribune reported that if both of the amendments passed, it could cost the county significantly.

Both of these amendments came about through the Pierce County charter review process , which takes place about once a decade.

County residents serve on a commission and make recommendations for changes to the county charter.

The majority of the commission must approve amendments for them to move forward and appear on the ballot.

Audio transcript.

Copyright 2026 NWPB News (Northwest Public Broadcasting)