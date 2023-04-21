Lauren Gallup
-
The city's challenge is the latest in the battle over letting voters decide on a higher minimum wage and new workplace protections in Tacoma.
-
Workers could claim up to four weeks of benefits through the state’s unemployment insurance, according to a co-sponsor of the bill, state Sen. Steve Conway.
-
As the city of Tacoma works to manage its $24 million budget deficit, council members have been making decisions on what to cut. The electeds considered two amendments to close the gap.
-
The City of Tacoma is projected to have a structural deficit for the 2025-26 biennial budget. One way to lessen that deficit is to make cuts to the Tacoma Fire Department.
-
In Western Washington, Clallam County has likely lost its 40 year streak as a bellwether for the presidential election.
-
The chief of logistics for the Puget Sound hospital system says he’s being punished for speaking out about deteriorating building conditions.
-
The response from residents has varied widely on a set of planning commission recommendations that is being considered by Tacoma City Council.
-
Harmful algae grow and produce biotoxins during spring, summer, and even early fall. However, biotoxin outbreaks have become more common in the winter, too.
-
On April 20, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law House Bill 1177 that establishes a cold case unit specifically for missing and murdered Indigenous women and people in the state.