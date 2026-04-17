The 2026 Election
The 2026 elections will be held on November 3, 2026. Stay updated on the latest local and national election news and updates with KNKX and NPR.
Latest News
A county prosecuting attorney is in charge of filing criminal charges, prosecuting cases and defending the county government from lawsuits.
-
Three candidates are running for the Pierce County Council’s District 7 seat, which represents Ruston, Gig Harbor, the Key Peninsula and parts of northwest Tacoma.
-
The levy would raise nearly $480 million over seven years and is critical for library services. But some officials say it could affect funding for future city projects.
More Election News
-
Candidates who pull ahead in races for the state Legislature, state Supreme Court, and U.S. Congress will advance to November's election. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Aug. 4.
-
Inslee, a Democrat, is the only living former governor to offer a full-throated endorsement of the tax. The measure faces a ballot recall in November.
-
Nine candidates are running in the state’s August primary, but only two will emerge from that race to compete in November. It’s one of just 18 around the country that’s considered a toss-up.
-
Voters have until Aug. 4 to put their choices in the mail or in official county drop boxes. Primary ballots this year will include races for Congress and the state Supreme Court.
NPR's Election Coverage
- In the race for Senate in Michigan, multiple party fights are colliding for Democrats
- Democrats show divisions on Israel amid competitive midterm elections
- Ahead of midterms, Republicans run ads after cutting healthcare funds
- Trump's claims of 250,000 non-U.S. citizens on voter rolls leave some states baffled