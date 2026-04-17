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The 2026 Election

The 2026 elections will be held on November 3, 2026. Stay updated on the latest local and national election news and updates with KNKX and NPR.

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Latest News
3 out of 4 Whatcom County prosecutor candidates are co-workers
Nate Sanford
A county prosecuting attorney is in charge of filing criminal charges, prosecuting cases and defending the county government from lawsuits.
More Election News
NPR's Election Coverage
Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed are locked in a close race to be the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Michigan.
  1. In the race for Senate in Michigan, multiple party fights are colliding for Democrats
  2. Democrats show divisions on Israel amid competitive midterm elections
  3. Ahead of midterms, Republicans run ads after cutting healthcare funds
  4. Trump's claims of 250,000 non-U.S. citizens on voter rolls leave some states baffled
Local News
A woman in a bright yellow safety vest and white hard hat stands smiling alongside a row of vented white lockers that contain energy storage batteries.
  1. Snohomish County is building the state's largest battery plant
  2. Seattle Mayor Wilson defends asking police chief to resign
  3. 'Rooting for him': How Seattle raccoon Jimothy went viral
  4. Court documents reveal new details in Seattle Center shooting