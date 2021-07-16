Local News

-
Members of the Muckleshoot Tribe joined officials from King County this week to celebrate completion of an important levee removal project east of Auburn, Wash. The massive Lones Levee was built in 1959.
-
Abe Beeson, host of KNKX's modern jazz show "The New Cool," says that 21st century jazz is a reflection of a society making connections that seemed impossible just a few decades ago.
-
The Washington Supreme Court has unanimously rejected an effort to recall Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling Thursday, the justices upheld a lower court decision that the charges made against Inslee do not provide factually or legally sufficient grounds to support a recall campaign. The recall petition was brought by a citizen group called Washingtonians to Recall Inslee.
-
The Greyboy Allstars follow up their 2020 album "Como De Allstars" less than two years later with "Get a Job."
-
Two Fairchild Air Force Base staff sergeants in Washington state face charges of stealing thousands of rounds of ammunition from the base in a case with antigovernment overtones. John I. Sanger and Eric Eagleton were named in a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court in Spokane on Tuesday.
-
California, Washington and 14 other states that want the U.S. Postal Service to buy electric-powered delivery vehicles are suing to halt purchases of thousands of gas-powered trucks. Three lawsuits, filed Thursday in New York and California by the states and environmental groups, demand that the Postal Service conduct a more thorough environmental review before moving forward with the next-generation vehicle program.
-
Polarizing, cool, and in your face — jazz and hip hop are similar that way. Terae Stefon takes a look at the history and connection for Jazz Appreciation Month.
-
Two areas off the Oregon Coast are being targeted to host offshore wind farms as the Biden administration seeks to ramp up renewable energy production. The sites are about 12 nautical miles offshore Coos Bay and Brookings. This is the first big regulatory step toward bringing an offshore wind project to the Pacific Northwest state.
-
COVID-19A civilian oversight board says some Seattle police officers routinely — and illegally — ignored state and city mask mandates during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and refused to obey direct orders from the chief to comply. A recently released review by the Office of Inspector General exposed a “serious cultural issue” within the department.
-
Boeing is reporting a money-losing quarter as both its civilian-airplane division and the defense business are struggling. Boeing said Wednesday that it lost $1.2 billion in the first quarter and took large write-downs for several programs.
-
Historically Black colleges and universities will receive a boost in federal funding, under a measure supported in part by U.S. Rep. Marilyn Strickland, D-Tacoma. In an interview with KNKX's Ed Ronco, Strickland explains why she supports the measure.
-
In the 1990s, hard bop, classic and retro-swing had a resurgence. During this "what’s-old-is-new-again" era, those jazz styles took on their own flavor, going in new directions from earlier forms.