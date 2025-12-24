Seattle hires its first-ever artificial intelligence officer

Lisa Qian, a former data scientist with LinkedIn and AirBnb, has been hired as Seattle’s first-ever artificial intelligence officer.

Qian will work across all 39 city departments and report to Seattle’s IT director. According to the job description , she will be tasked with developing citywide AI strategy, educating city employees and establishing ethical AI standards. She will advise the mayor and City Council on AI governance decisions and manage the rollout of various AI pilot programs across the city.

“This strategic leadership position is designed to ensure Seattle harnesses the transformative potential of artificial intelligence while upholding the city’s values and commitment to responsible technology use,” Seattle’s IT Department said on LinkedIn.

Outgoing Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the creation of the new AI officer position in September as part of the rollout of Seattle’s ambitious “responsible AI plan.” The 26-page roadmap calls for AI to be implemented in a variety of city services, including permitting, 911 dispatch, public records and transportation safety. The plan also includes guidelines for training employees and evaluating the effectiveness of various AI tools.

Seattle’s AI plan alludes to “workforce transitions” and “organizational change” that will “inevitably create tensions” as the city’s embrace of AI “shifts the very nature of many jobs.” Harrell said it was “premature” to go into specifics when asked in September what city jobs might be replaced by AI.

Mayor-elect Katie Wilson will replace Harrell in January. The topic of AI wasn’t part of Wilson’s campaign, and her transition team didn’t respond to a request for comment about how the new mayor will approach Seattle’s AI plan.

In Qian’s previous roles, she developed evaluation frameworks for generative AI products that establish quality standards. She also developed AI models that could detect fraud while protecting legitimate users, according to the city’s announcement. Qian has a doctorate in applied physics from Stanford University.

“As a proud Seattle resident, I’m excited to apply my experience building responsible data science and AI systems towards work that directly benefits our community,” Qian said in a statement. “I’m committed to ensuring that AI serves our residents, businesses, and city operations in ways that are both effective and trustworthy.”

Qian’s first day was Dec. 15.