WA flooding among the 'most devastating' natural disasters in state history

Ongoing flooding continues to threaten infrastructure in Washington state. Gov. Bob Ferguson said Tuesday that recovery will take a long time.

In an update on those efforts, Ferguson said the flooding was "undoubtedly one of the most devastating in our state's history."

Ferguson said the recovery will take months.

"All Washingtonians, even those not directly impacted by this disaster, need to brace themselves," he said. "We are in for the long haul with this natural disaster. We'll provide more information, but our infrastructure has been compromised. We'll have to dig ourselves out of this situation."

Financial assistance

Ferguson announced $3.5 million in state assistance, and said he is also talking with state lawmakers about allocating more money for disaster relief once the legislative session begins.

The funding is meant to help families affected by the floods pay for things such as groceries and hotel stays.

"It's for folks for very short-term assistance they may need," he said. "We want to be clear: This is not going to replace somebody's home. That is not what this is about. What we're trying to do is provide a bridge until we get federal disaster relief right."

Ferguson said more details about how to apply for the state relief will be released in the coming days.

The Trump administration last week approved federal emergency aid to help the state recover from the floods. As state officials assess damage, they are working toward applying for a major disaster declaration from the federal government.

Ferguson said that will unlock significant financial resources for individuals, local governments and the state to help pay for impacts.

King and Pierce counties also announced that they were making financial assistance available until the state is able to secure federal help.

King County Executive Girmay Zahilay said that money would go toward shelter assistance and debris removal.

"I want to be clear that this announcement is nowhere near the scale of what's needed to address the damage and the lost profits that our communities are experiencing," he said. "We are just trying to pull together short term resources while we work toward federal disaster relief."

Deadly flooding

A person drowned after driving their car onto a flooded road in Snohomish County early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Marsh Road southwest of Snohomish around 1:30 a.m.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said a rescue swimmer removed one person from a car that was found fully submerged in flood waters. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, this is the only death related to the floods. State officials say there have been more than 1,200 flood-related rescues.

The Washington National Guard has about 250 soldiers helping with the situation by filling sandbags, preventing people from driving down closed roads and helping residents evacuate.

"We will keep these men and women prepared to go at a moment's notice, and, if necessary, quickly add to our numbers," Gen. Maj. Gent Welsh said. "We have more folks that can roll out the door if they're necessary."

Transportation

Washington's transportation department has re-opened more than 60 roads after multiple storms last week caused ongoing flooding. But more than a dozen roads remain closed.

Secretary of Transportation Julie Meredith said those numbers change daily.

"It's important to remember that these roads could close again with the more rain and the continuing landslide risk that we have coming forward. We're not out of the woods yet," Meredith said. "The wind and the rain could make this more challenging over the next several days."

WSDOT has a map on its website with up-to-date information on road conditions.

Meredith said the department’s main focus is U.S. Highway 2, which is closed from Skykomish to Leavenworth.

"Several areas on that highway are damaged and washed out, so the roads are not there any longer," Meredith said. "We will need to rebuild those sections of highway."

Green River College suspended operations Tuesday because of nearby flooding and road closures.

The upcoming forecast calls for more rain, high winds and potentially more flooding.

Whatcom County Sheriff's Office A line of sandbags along Emerson Road, east of Lynden in Whatcom County. Dec. 11, 2025.

Levee watch

A levee on the White River failed early Tuesday, prompting Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation notices in the city of Pacific. The city ordered those living near 3rd Ave Southeast and Butte Road to evacuate. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning around 1:35 a.m. due to the levee failure, which it says affected about 2,159 people.

Evacuation orders have been lifted around the Green River after crews shored up a levee breach there on Monday. The City of Tukwila is encouraging people to be ready to leave on short notice due to possible flash flooding.

Pierce County damage reports

Pierce County has set up an online portal for residents and businesses to submit damage reports from flooding. It's a first step to assess impacts from the atmospheric rivers affecting the region and coordinate recovery efforts ,and the county said it may be required for state or federal disaster assistance.

You can access the portal for damage reports along with recovery information at Pierce County's website.

Animal shelters

Amid this week's flooding, the King County Pet Adoption Center in Kent is discouraging visits by members of the public.The center says its operations will be limited through Friday.

If residents find a stray animal, they are encouraged to use the adoption center's website. There, residents can find resources on how to re-unite pets with their owners via social media.

The center is also asking residents to hold off if they need to surrender a pet. Officials suggest finding a friend or family member that could take the pet in during the emergency.

Those seeking to adopt pets should also delay their visit until waters subside.

The center said it's moving animals under its care to foster homes or other locations.