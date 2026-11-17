Lynn Novick's new film, Crime and Punishment in America, is a four-part series that started Nov. 16 on PBS and streaming platforms. The film documents the history of the criminal justice system from the founding of the United States to the present day.

Novick has collaborated with Ken Burns on films about World War II, the Vietnam War, and Prohibition.

KNKX’s Emil Moffatt spoke to Novick before a screening at Town Hall Seattle in October.

Interview Highlights

Making the film

I've spent my career for the last 30-plus years working on documentaries about American history and culture. And until I had the chance to tell a story of incarcerated people working on their college degrees while in prison — that was in a film called College Behind Bars, which came out in 2019. Before that, I never had thought as much as I think I should have about our justice system specifically, and how it has shaped our lives and reflected our society.

Public executions in the U.S.

I found it shocking — perhaps I shouldn't have — that this was a regular feature of American life in colonial America and in the early years of the republic. And these events — they were unpredictable, and they unleashed a kind of negative energy in the crowd that was disturbing to a lot of people. They could be very violent. People could get very excited. Watching someone be put to death, I think it's hard to predict the effect that's going to have on the populace. And around the time of the revolution, our Founding Fathers, many of them, were looking to reinvent what a government could do, and they looked to this barbaric form of punishment as a form of the tyranny that we were trying to get away from.

Prisons in rural communities

A lot of the prisons were placed in rural communities where either the farming had collapsed or whatever industry was there had moved away, and there were no jobs. And these prisons provide really good jobs. In a lot of states, not every state, but in a lot of states, these are union jobs with benefits and health insurance and retirement. And there's no other place to get a job like that in a lot of rural America. At the same time the prisons are filled with people from our urban core, which are impoverished and under-resourced.

Takeaways

I hope that it opens the possibility of some deeper conversations where we can question the status quo and recognize it hasn't always been thus, and that we don't have to keep doing this. And when I say "this" I mean incarcerating enormous numbers of people for long periods of time and providing them with very little support and care, so that when they are released, they can become productive citizens. And that's just not how our system has been operating in most places.