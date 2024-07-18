Donate
Karrin Allyson bring Brazilian sounds, collaborators to Seattle

By Paige Hansen,
Abe Beeson
Published July 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Grammy-nominated singer Karrin Allyson joined us in the KNKX studios for her 10th session when she visited Seattle for her concerts at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley.

Allyson wears many musical hats including singer, songwriter, composer and pianist. Her latest project spotlights Brazilian music – specifically singer-songwriter Rosa Passos who joins Allyson on a couple tunes on the new release A Kiss for Brazil.

Allyson said she was drawn to samba in her early years singing jazz. It was on a visit to Brazil over a decade ago where she met Rafael Barata who joins her in this session on drums. Both spoke of their love of bossa nova and specifically the feel and nature of Brazilian music.

She opened up about how music can be an escape from life’s challenges, her Grammy nominations, and how she enjoys collaborating with talented musical contemporaries. Allyson also detailed her musical and songwriting processes.

Enjoy the behind-the-scenes stories and three great songs from her most recent album in Karrin Allyson's latest KNKX studio session. We know it won't be her last.

Musicians:

  • Karrin Allyson - vocals, piano
  • Vitor Gonsalves - piano, accordion
  • Jeff Johnson - bass
  • Rafael Barata - drums

Songs:

  1. Manha de Carnaval (Luiz Bonfa)
  2. Dunas (Fernando de Oliveira)
  3. So Many Stars (Sérgio Mendes, Alan and Marilyn Bergman)
Studio Sessions Dimitriou's Jazz AlleyKarrin AllysonVitor GonçalvesJeff JohnsonRafael BarataAntonio Carlos Jobim
Paige Hansen
Paige Hansen has been heard on radio station 88.5 KNKX-FM for over 20 years where she’s hosted news & jazz. You can currently hear her hosting jazz weekdays & Sundays. She is also an active musician, writer and singer.
Abe Beeson
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a third generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
