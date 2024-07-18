Karrin Allyson bring Brazilian sounds, collaborators to Seattle

Grammy-nominated singer Karrin Allyson joined us in the KNKX studios for her 10th session when she visited Seattle for her concerts at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley.

Allyson wears many musical hats including singer, songwriter, composer and pianist. Her latest project spotlights Brazilian music – specifically singer-songwriter Rosa Passos who joins Allyson on a couple tunes on the new release A Kiss for Brazil.

Allyson said she was drawn to samba in her early years singing jazz. It was on a visit to Brazil over a decade ago where she met Rafael Barata who joins her in this session on drums. Both spoke of their love of bossa nova and specifically the feel and nature of Brazilian music.

She opened up about how music can be an escape from life’s challenges, her Grammy nominations, and how she enjoys collaborating with talented musical contemporaries. Allyson also detailed her musical and songwriting processes.

Enjoy the behind-the-scenes stories and three great songs from her most recent album in Karrin Allyson's latest KNKX studio session. We know it won't be her last.

Musicians:



Karrin Allyson - vocals, piano

Vitor Gonsalves - piano, accordion

Jeff Johnson - bass

Rafael Barata - drums

Songs:

