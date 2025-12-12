In photos: Flooding in Western Washington state forces thousands to evacuate

Back-to-back atmospheric rivers brought heavy rains, strong winds and catastrophic flooding to parts of Northwest Oregon and Western Washington state his week. Flood watches and warnings remain in effect in Western Washington after days of heavy rains.
According to KUOW, "tens of thousands of Washingtonians remain under evacuation advisories, including about 78,000 people in Skagit County's flood plain." Visit their live blog for more updates.
Here are images of the areas affected by the flooding:
