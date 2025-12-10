Gov. Ferguson issues emergency declaration due to heavy flooding

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson has issued an emergency declaration because of the heavy rains and flooding. Multiple communities, including those along the Skagit River are being evacuated, and other residents are encouraged to get ready to leave their property.

Ferguson said it's now up to the federal government to recognize the declaration of emergency. That will free up additional resources to help people, businesses and livestock.

"This is historic flooding," he said. "Our state has seen some big floods in our history. And anytime you have the potential and what's being predicted as literally record-setting flooding on the Skagit River, by definition that puts people in jeopardy. and that's why we're taking this as seriously as we are."

The federal government denied a request for emergency funds after last year's bomb cyclone event that caused more than $40 million in damage.

Ferguson said he is hopeful FEMA will provide assistance this time. The heavy rains are expected to continue for the next day or so, with more wet weather predicted for next week.

Multiple communities in Western Washington have been evacuated due to rising flood waters.

And because of flooding, Amtrak Cascades has canceled train service between Seattle and Vancouver B.C. on Thursday and Friday. And unlike other other service disruptions, bus service along the train route is not guaranteed because of flooded roadways.

People can still use the train to travel from Seattle to points south.

For the latest public safety information, including evacuation notices, go to county websites:

Skagit County

Whatcom County

King County

Pierce County

Snohomish County

