Puppies perk up yoga, mortgage classes, singles' events in Seattle

On a recent Saturday afternoon, people gathered behind the newly renovated FamilyWorks food bank in Wallingford to celebrate its grand opening. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and councilmembers Alexis Mercedes Rinck and Maritza Rivera gave speeches that were met with resounding applause.

But there was another group of special guests drawing an excitable crowd. Volunteers carried in rescue puppies from the Resilient Hearts Animal Sanctuary to cheers, and eager fans quickly formed a line at the entrance to the pen. Each interaction was limited to five minutes so that everyone had time to pet, hold, and play with the shelter’s adoptable animals.

Resilient Hearts specializes in saving animals from high-kill shelters in Washington, Texas, and Georgia, finding them loving homes in the Pacific Northwest.

Their puppies are hard at work at community events around Seattle. Goo, Slime, and Jelly were this month’s special guests at Comedysportz’s Puppy Prov show, where audience members can enjoy dog-themed improv comedy. A third of all ticket sales go directly to Resilient Hearts, and the audience is invited to meet the resident puppies after the show — another opportunity for them to find new homes.

Saraphena Wong / KNKX Resilient Hearts brings puppies to community events around Seattle.

“Puppies make lots of people smile,” said Pam Klein-Farrow, a volunteer with Resilient Hearts. “Getting out and giving people a chance to interact with them tends to be good for the community and also for the puppies.”

The work doesn’t stop at comedy shows, either. The puppies are the highlight of the nonprofit’s Bark & Burn yoga classes, which are often sold out weeks in advance. For dog lovers who want to find their special person, the Barks & Sparks singles’ soiree is coming up on April 18. And for prospective homebuyers who want to learn more about financing, the free Mortgage & Mutts class on April 23 provides puppy companionship alongside the scary numbers.

Resilient Hearts has partnered with FamilyWorks for the last two years. The shelter donates its extra supplies and pet food to FamilyWorks, and their puppies are regular guests at community events.

The benefits are twofold: Resilient Hearts’ rescue animals receive exposure that is vital to finding them forever homes, and they also gain valuable social skills to help them adjust in new environments.

“The puppies help bring awareness to our rescues and rescues at large,” said Kira Morin, the programs and events coordinator at Resilient Hearts. “The more awareness people have about us, the more puppies we can save and get into their forever families.”

Saraphena Wong / KNKX Puppies from Resilient Hearts play.

As a foster-based organization, their Fremont location serves as a community hub and puppy daycare open to the public several days a week. When they aren’t at daycare playing with potential adopters, the pups are living with their volunteer foster parents so that the shelter can maintain free space for new animals.

The community collaborations draw on the premise that puppies make everything better — from mortgage to singles events to improv shows.

“We love giving back to our community,” Morin said. “We just want as many people as possible to experience the puppy love.”

Resilient Hearts Animal Sanctuary is open to visitors Wednesday - Friday from 2-6 p.m. and weekends 12-6 p.m.